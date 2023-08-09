JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Adyen BV Parts Sociales Overweight

08:21 Uhr

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Adyen vor Halbjahreszahlen auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 1850 Euro belassen. Die Resultate des Zahlungsabwicklers dürften durchwachsen ausfallen, schrieb Analyst Sandeep Deshpande in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie./edh/bek

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 09.08.2023 / 17:26 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 10.08.2023 / 00:15 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Rob Wilson / Shutterstock.com