Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Aktie

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Adyen vor Halbjahreszahlen auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 1850 Euro belassen. Die Resultate des Zahlungsabwicklers dürften durchwachsen ausfallen, schrieb Analyst Sandeep Deshpande in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie./edh/bek

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 09.08.2023 / 17:26 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 10.08.2023 / 00:15 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Overweight

Unternehmen:
Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
1.850,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
1.572,40 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
17,65%
Rating vorher:
Overweight		 Kurs aktuell:
1.570,60 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
17,79%
Analyst Name:
Sandeep Deshpande 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1.796,29 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales

08:21 Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
08.08.23 Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
03.08.23 Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Neutral UBS AG
12.07.23 Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
05.07.23 Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Neutral UBS AG
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales