Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales
WKN A2JNF4
ISIN NL0012969182
Symbol ADYYF
Adyen BV Parts Sociales Overweight
Aktie
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Adyen vor Halbjahreszahlen auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 1850 Euro belassen. Die Resultate des Zahlungsabwicklers dürften durchwachsen ausfallen, schrieb Analyst Sandeep Deshpande in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie./edh/bek
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 09.08.2023 / 17:26 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 10.08.2023 / 00:15 / BST
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Overweight
|Unternehmen:
Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
1.850,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
1.572,40 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
17,65%
|Rating vorher:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
1.570,60 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
17,79%
|
Analyst Name:
Sandeep Deshpande
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
1.796,29 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales
|08:21
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.08.23
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.08.23
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Neutral
|UBS AG
|12.07.23
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.07.23
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Neutral
|UBS AG
