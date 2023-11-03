Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Aktie
WKN A2JNF4
ISIN NL0012969182
Symbol ADYYF
Adyen BV Parts Sociales Overweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Adyen nach Quartalszahlen auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 1500 Euro belassen. Die Resultate des Zahlungsabwicklers seien besser als erwartet ausgefallen, schrieb Analyst Sandeep Deshpande in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden ersten Reaktion./edh/he
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.11.2023 / 18:35 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 08.11.2023 / 18:35 / GMT
Zusammenfassung: Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Overweight
|Unternehmen:
Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
1.500,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
860,00 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
74,42%
|Rating vorher:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
878,00 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
70,84%
|
Analyst Name:
Sandeep Deshpande
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
1.051,50 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
