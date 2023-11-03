JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Adyen BV Parts Sociales Overweight

21:11 Uhr

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Adyen nach Quartalszahlen auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 1500 Euro belassen. Die Resultate des Zahlungsabwicklers seien besser als erwartet ausgefallen, schrieb Analyst Sandeep Deshpande in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden ersten Reaktion./edh/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.11.2023 / 18:35 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 08.11.2023 / 18:35 / GMT

