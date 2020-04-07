finanzen.net
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Aktie WKN: A2ANT0 / ISIN: NL0011794037

23,01EUR
+0,46EUR
+2,04%
09:06:39
XETRA
23,01EUR
+0,50EUR
+2,24%
09:23:15
BTE
22.04.2020 08:11

Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) buy (Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat Ahold Delhaize von "Neutral" auf "Buy" hochgestuft und das Kursziel von 21,40 auf 25,50 Euro angehoben. Im Zuge der Corona-Krise mieden die Verbraucher offenbar die riesigen Lebensmittel-Einkaufsmärkte mit einem breiten Warenangebot im Nicht-Lebensmittelsegment, schrieb Analyst Rob Joyce in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Stattdessen favorisierten sie mittelgroße Supermärkte sowie den Online-Handel - ein Trend, der sich als strukturell erweisen könnte. Davon sollte Ahold Delhaize profitieren./edh/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 22.04.2020 / 03:44 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) buy

Unternehmen:
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
25,50 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
22,57 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
12,98%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
23,01 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
10,82%
Analyst Name:
Rob Joyce 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
23,25 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)

08:11 Uhr Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
07.04.20 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
07.04.20 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
07.04.20 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold JP Morgan Chase & Co.
27.03.20 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold Bernstein Research
Nachrichten zu Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)

DAX startet im Plus -- Asiens Börsen in Rot -- Ölpreisverfall hält an -- Talanx kassiert Ziele -- USA: Einigung auf Konjunkturpaket -- Snap überzeugt bei Umsatz -- Netflix glänzt mit Wachstum
Hannover Rück meldet Gewinnwarnung für 2020. Pfeiffer Vacuum mit Gewinneinbruch im ersten Quartal. Amazon vor zu großer Herausforderung? Wie ein ungewöhnlicher Schritt die Bestellflut zügeln soll.
06:22 Uhr
Erste Schätzungen: Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
21.04.20
Ahold Delhaize share buyback update (GlobeNewswire)
21.04.20
Ahold Delhaize : Ahold Delhaize share buyback update (Investegate)
14.04.20
Is Ahold NV (ADRNY) Stock Undervalued Right Now? (Zacks)
14.04.20
Ahold Delhaize share buyback update (GlobeNewswire)
09.04.20
Aktie im Fokus - Ahold Delhaize (flatex Select)
08.04.20
Ahold Delhaize shareholders adopt 2019 financial statements and approve all agenda points (GlobeNewswire)
08.04.20
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Börsen bauen Verluste aus (Dow Jones)
Ahold Delhaize verdient mehr als erwartet - Ahold Delhaize-Aktie profitiert (dpa-afx)
mehr Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) News
Kursziele Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Aktie

+1,04%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +1,04%
Ø Kursziel: 23,25
Anzahl:
Buy: 5
Hold: 2
Sell: 0
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
HSBC
26,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
20,00 €
Bernstein Research
25 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
20 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
25 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
19,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
26 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
26 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +1,04%
Ø Kursziel: 23,25
