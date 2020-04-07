|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Name
|WKN
|Hebel
|Kurs
|Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Ahold Delhaize
|CL9EN4
|7,64
|Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Ahold Delhaize
|CL9BX9
|8,98
|Unternehmen:
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
25,50 €
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
22,57 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
12,98%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
23,01 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
10,82%
|
Analyst Name:
Rob Joyce
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
23,25 €
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.04.20
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.04.20
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.04.20
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.03.20
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold
|Bernstein Research
