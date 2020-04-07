NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat Ahold Delhaize von "Neutral" auf "Buy" hochgestuft und das Kursziel von 21,40 auf 25,50 Euro angehoben. Im Zuge der Corona-Krise mieden die Verbraucher offenbar die riesigen Lebensmittel-Einkaufsmärkte mit einem breiten Warenangebot im Nicht-Lebensmittelsegment, schrieb Analyst Rob Joyce in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Stattdessen favorisierten sie mittelgroße Supermärkte sowie den Online-Handel - ein Trend, der sich als strukturell erweisen könnte. Davon sollte Ahold Delhaize profitieren./edh/ajx



