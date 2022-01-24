|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
30,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Equal Weight
|Kurs*:
28,69 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
4,55%
|Rating vorher:
Equal Weight
|Kurs aktuell:
28,66 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
4,68%
|
Analyst Name:
James Anstead
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
30,27 €
|13:31 Uhr
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|24.01.22
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
