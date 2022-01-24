  • Suche
WKN: A2ANT0 / ISIN: NL0011794037

31.01.2022 13:31

Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Equal Weight (Barclays Capital)

Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat das Kursziel für Ahold Delhaize von 27,50 auf 30 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Equal Weight" belassen. Analyst James Anstead geht in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie davon aus, dass der Lebensmittel-Handelskonzern ein starkes viertes Quartal hinter sich hat. Er sieht aber das Risiko, dass ein erster Ausblick auf das Jahr 2022 enttäuschend ausfallen könnte./tih/jha/

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 28.01.2022 / 16:49 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 31.01.2022 / 05:00 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Equal Weight

Unternehmen:
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)		 Analyst:
Barclays Capital		 Kursziel:
30,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Equal Weight		 Kurs*:
28,69 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
4,55%
Rating vorher:
Equal Weight		 Kurs aktuell:
28,66 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
4,68%
Analyst Name:
James Anstead 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
30,27 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)

13:31 Uhr Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Equal Weight Barclays Capital
24.01.22 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
11.01.22 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
11.01.22 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Outperform Bernstein Research
17.12.21 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Neutral UBS AG
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)

Börsengänge
IPOs: Diese Unternehmen streben 2022 an die Börse
Egal ob Startups wie die Solarisbank oder Spin-Offs wie Mobileye - im Jahr 2022 dürfen Anleger wieder zahlreiche Börsenneulinge begrüßen.
09.09.21
Looking for Value? Why It Might Be Time to Try Ahold Delhaize (ADRNY) (Zacks)
25.01.22
Ahold Delhaize share buyback update (GlobeNewswire)
25.01.22
Ahold Delhaize : Ahold Delhaize share buyback update (Investegate)
18.01.22
Ahold Delhaize share buyback update (GlobeNewswire)
11.01.22
Ahold Delhaize share buyback update (GlobeNewswire)
11.01.22
Ahold Delhaize : Ahold Delhaize share buyback update (Investegate)
03.01.22
IPOs: Diese Unternehmen streben 2022 an die Börse (finanzen.net)
03.01.22
Ahold Delhaize commences 2022 share buyback program (GlobeNewswire)

mehr Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) News
Analysensuche

Kursziele Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Aktie

+5,61%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +5,61%
Ø Kursziel: 30,27
Anzahl:
Buy: 1
Hold: 8
Sell: 0
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
33
Barclays Capital
30,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
31 €
Bernstein Research
33,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
33 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
30 €
Credit Suisse Group
25,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
28,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
32 €
UBS AG
32,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +5,61%
Ø Kursziel: 30,27
alle Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

12:48 Uhr Novartis Underweight
12:47 Uhr Roche Overweight
12:47 Uhr AstraZeneca Overweight
12:46 Uhr Novo Nordisk Overweight
12:45 Uhr MorphoSys Equal Weight
12:42 Uhr Deutsche Bank Equal Weight
12:41 Uhr Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Equal Weight
12:40 Uhr Givaudan Underweight
12:39 Uhr Henkel vz. Equal Weight
12:35 Uhr Henkel vz. Market-Perform
12:33 Uhr DIC Asset Buy
12:31 Uhr GEA Add
12:30 Uhr Givaudan Add
12:28 Uhr BASF Buy
12:27 Uhr Deutsche Bank Buy
12:26 Uhr Vodafone Group Buy
12:26 Uhr Henkel vz. Neutral
12:21 Uhr Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
12:21 Uhr UniCredit Buy
12:21 Uhr Symrise Add
12:20 Uhr HSBC Buy
12:19 Uhr JCDecaux Neutral
12:14 Uhr KRONES Kaufen
12:13 Uhr LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Outperform
12:12 Uhr Givaudan Underperform
12:12 Uhr Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Underperform
12:11 Uhr UniCredit Outperform
11:13 Uhr Knorr-Bremse Sell
11:10 Uhr Givaudan Buy
11:10 Uhr DIC Asset Buy
11:09 Uhr HelloFresh Buy
11:09 Uhr TotalEnergies Outperform
11:09 Uhr SMA Solar Hold
11:07 Uhr BP Neutral
11:03 Uhr Stabilus Buy
11:00 Uhr ADVA Buy
10:59 Uhr Bertrandt Buy
10:57 Uhr Infineon Buy
10:56 Uhr Henkel vz. Hold
10:56 Uhr Deutsche Bank Sell
10:55 Uhr RATIONAL Hold
10:53 Uhr Telefonica Deutschland Hold
10:46 Uhr Givaudan Neutral
10:44 Uhr Vodafone Group Conviction Buy List
10:33 Uhr Philips Conviction Buy List
10:32 Uhr Diageo Buy
10:26 Uhr Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA Outperform
10:26 Uhr HSBC Buy
10:24 Uhr Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Sell
10:20 Uhr SAP Buy

