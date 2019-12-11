NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat Ahold Delhaize nach angekündigten Investitionen in die Lieferkette auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 21,40 Euro belassen. Kurzfristig dürften das operative Ergebnis (Ebit) und der Barmittelfluss der Supermarktkette sinken, schrieb Analyst Rob Joyce in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./ajx



