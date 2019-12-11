|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (groß)
|News
|Bilanz/GuV
|Dividende/HV
|Zertifikate
|Depot
|Times + Sales
|Chart-Analyse
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Termine
|Optionsscheine
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Chartvergleich
|Kursziele
|Vergleich
|Profil
|Knock-Outs
|Kaufen
|Orderbuch
|Realtime Stuttgart
|Fundamentalanalyse
|Rating
|Insidertrades
|Fonds
|Senden
|Historisch
|Realtime Push
|MyNews
|Ausblick
|Anleihen
|im Forum
|Unternehmen:
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
21,40 €
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
22,84 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-6,33%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
22,83 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-6,24%
|
Analyst Name:
Rob Joyce
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
22,26 €
|11.12.19
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.12.19
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|15.11.19
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.11.19
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.11.19
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) buy
|HSBC
|11.12.19
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.12.19
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|15.11.19
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.11.19
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.11.19
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) buy
|HSBC
|07.11.19
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) buy
|HSBC
|05.11.19
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) buy
|HSBC
|08.08.19
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) buy
|HSBC
|07.08.19
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold
|Bernstein Research
|15.05.19
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold
|Bernstein Research
|15.11.19
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.11.19
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.11.19
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.09.19
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.08.19
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.12.19
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.12.19
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|07.11.19
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.10.19
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.10.19
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11.12.19
|Dialog Semiconductor Outperform
|11.12.19
|Nestlé buy
|11.12.19
|Givaudan buy
|11.12.19
|Symrise Hold
|11.12.19
|AstraZeneca Hold
|11.12.19
|Inditex Underperform
|11.12.19
|Klöckner kaufen
|11.12.19
|Inditex Outperform
|11.12.19
|Delivery Hero overweight
|11.12.19
|Scout24 overweight
|11.12.19
|Valeo SA Sell
|11.12.19
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold
|11.12.19
|MorphoSys overweight
|11.12.19
|SAP Neutral
|11.12.19
|Alstom buy
|11.12.19
|Ströer overweight
|11.12.19
|Valeo SA buy
|11.12.19
|Sanofi buy
|11.12.19
|Deutsche Bank Neutral
|11.12.19
|Lufthansa Outperform
|11.12.19
|Volkswagen (VW) vz. kaufen
|11.12.19
|Carl Zeiss Meditec kaufen
|11.12.19
|Deutsche Bank Underperform
|11.12.19
|Allianz Underperform
|11.12.19
|Vivendi overweight
|11.12.19
|Prudential Sector Perform
|11.12.19
|ProSiebenSat.1 Media overweight
|11.12.19
|Inditex buy
|11.12.19
|DWS Group overweight
|11.12.19
|Swiss Re Sector Perform
|11.12.19
|DWS Group buy
|11.12.19
|United Internet buy
|11.12.19
|Hannover Rück Sector Perform
|11.12.19
|LEONI Sell
|11.12.19
|Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Outperform
|11.12.19
|Deutsche Bank Neutral
|11.12.19
|AXA Outperform
|11.12.19
|ProSiebenSat.1 Media buy
|11.12.19
|Deutsche Bank Halten
|11.12.19
|Credit Suisse (CS) buy
|11.12.19
|Telefonica Deutschland buy
|11.12.19
|HELLA Hold
|11.12.19
|Lufthansa Outperform
|11.12.19
|Vivendi Outperform
|11.12.19
|Oracle Outperform
|11.12.19
|Sanofi Outperform
|11.12.19
|RWE Conviction Buy List
|11.12.19
|HORNBACH buy
|11.12.19
|Siemens Healthineers Neutral
|11.12.19
|Credit Suisse (CS) buy
Online Brokerage über finanzen.net
ETF-Sparplan