Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Aktie WKN: A2ANT0 / ISIN: NL0011794037

22,83EUR
-0,48EUR
-2,06%
11.12.2019
FSE
22,80EUR
-0,45EUR
-1,94%
11.12.2019
ASX
11.12.2019 15:21
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold (Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat Ahold Delhaize nach angekündigten Investitionen in die Lieferkette auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 21,40 Euro belassen. Kurzfristig dürften das operative Ergebnis (Ebit) und der Barmittelfluss der Supermarktkette sinken, schrieb Analyst Rob Joyce in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 11.12.2019 / 07:36 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold

Unternehmen:
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
21,40 €
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
22,84 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-6,33%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
22,83 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-6,24%
Analyst Name:
Rob Joyce 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
22,26 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)

11.12.19 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
04.12.19 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold Kepler Cheuvreux
15.11.19 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold JP Morgan Chase & Co.
07.11.19 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold Deutsche Bank AG
07.11.19 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) buy HSBC
RSS Feed
Kursziele Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Aktie

-2,46%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -2,46%
Ø Kursziel: 22,26
Anzahl:
Buy: 2
Hold: 5
Sell: 0
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
Bernstein Research
25 €
Barclays Capital
21,00 €
UBS AG
21 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
20,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
20,00 €
HSBC
26,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
23 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
21 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -2,46%
Ø Kursziel: 22,26
