NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Ahold Delhaize nach Quartalszahlen auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 31 Euro belassen. Das Zahlenwerk der Supermarktkette sei etwas besser als erwartet ausgefallen, schrieb Analyst James Grzinic in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Ersteinschätzung. Den Free-Cashflow-Ausblick für 2022 bezeichnete er als konstruktiv./edh/mis