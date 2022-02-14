  • Suche
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Aktie

27,36EUR
-1,72EUR
-5,90%
11:49:36
STU
27,45EUR
-1,59EUR
-5,49%
11:08:51
BTE

WKN: A2ANT0 / ISIN: NL0011794037

16.02.2022 11:41

Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold (Jefferies & Company Inc.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Ahold Delhaize nach Quartalszahlen auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 31 Euro belassen. Das Zahlenwerk der Supermarktkette sei etwas besser als erwartet ausgefallen, schrieb Analyst James Grzinic in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Ersteinschätzung. Den Free-Cashflow-Ausblick für 2022 bezeichnete er als konstruktiv./edh/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.02.2022 / 02:16 / ET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.02.2022 / 02:16 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold

Unternehmen:
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)		 Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.		 Kursziel:
31,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
29,04 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
6,75%
Rating vorher:
Hold		 Kurs aktuell:
27,36 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
13,32%
Analyst Name:
James Grzinic 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
31,11 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Kursziele Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Aktie

+13,74%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +13,74%
Ø Kursziel: 31,11
Anzahl:
Buy: 1
Hold: 7
Sell: 0
28
29
30
31
32
33
Jefferies & Company Inc.
31,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
31 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
33 €
Barclays Capital
30,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
28,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
32 €
UBS AG
32,00 €
Bernstein Research
33,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +13,74%
Ø Kursziel: 31,11
alle Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Kursziele

