|Unternehmen:
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
18,00 EUR
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
23,55 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-23,57%
|Rating vorher:
Hold
|Kurs aktuell:
23,62 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-23,79%
|Analyst Name:
Borja Olcese
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
21,84 EUR
|09:26 Uhr
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.11.2019
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) buy
|HSBC
|10.10.2019
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.10.2019
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13.09.2019
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.11.2019
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) buy
|HSBC
|08.08.2019
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) buy
|HSBC
|07.08.2019
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold
|Bernstein Research
|15.05.2019
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold
|Bernstein Research
|09.05.2019
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) buy
|HSBC
|10.10.2019
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.10.2019
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.08.2019
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold
|UBS AG
|08.08.2019
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.08.2019
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
|09:26 Uhr
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.09.2019
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.08.2019
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.08.2019
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.08.2019
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09:16 Uhr
|Wirecard Neutral
|09:16 Uhr
|Wirecard Neutral
|09:16 Uhr
|SAP SE Neutral
|09:16 Uhr
|SAP SE Neutral
|09:06 Uhr
|BMW Underweight
|08:31 Uhr
|Volkswagen (VW) vz buy
|08:26 Uhr
|Daimler Reduce
|05.11.19
|Deutsche Post buy
|05.11.19
|Pfeiffer Vacuum neutral
|05.11.19
|Merck Neutral
|05.11.19
|Covestro buy
|05.11.19
|Wirecard buy
|05.11.19
|Wirecard buy
|05.11.19
|Fresenius Medical Care overweight
|05.11.19
|CompuGroup Medical SE Hold
|05.11.19
|SAP SE overweight
|05.11.19
|SAP SE overweight
|05.11.19
|Software buy
|05.11.19
|Fresenius SECo overweight
|05.11.19
|Telefonica Deutschland Neutral
|05.11.19
|United Internet buy
|05.11.19
|Covestro buy
|05.11.19
|Telefonica Deutschland buy
|05.11.19
|Telefonica Deutschland overweight
|05.11.19
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) overweight
|05.11.19
|CompuGroup Medical SE buy
|05.11.19
|Siemens Healthineers Hold
|05.11.19
|SAP SE Neutral
|05.11.19
|SAP SE Neutral
|05.11.19
|Telefonica Deutschland buy
|05.11.19
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|05.11.19
|Telefonica Deutschland Hold
|05.11.19
|Pfeiffer Vacuum Hold
|05.11.19
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|05.11.19
|Covestro buy
|05.11.19
|Covestro Sell
|05.11.19
|Pfeiffer Vacuum buy
|05.11.19
|Deutsche Bank Sell
|05.11.19
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|05.11.19
|SAP SE buy
