NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Ahold Delhaize nach Zahlen auf "Underweight" mit einem Kursziel von 18 Euro belassen. Analyst Borja Olcese attestierte dem Einzelhandelskonzern in einer ersten Reaktion am Mittwoch bessere Trends als erwartet./ag/la



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.11.2019 / 07:19 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.11.2019 / 07:20 / GMT



