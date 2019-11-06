finanzen.net
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Aktie WKN: A2ANT0 / ISIN: NL0011794037

23,54EUR
+0,53EUR
+2,28%
09:13:04
XETRA
23,62EUR
+0,51EUR
+2,18%
09:19:59
ASX
06.11.2019 09:26
Bewerten
(0)

Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Ahold Delhaize nach Zahlen auf "Underweight" mit einem Kursziel von 18 Euro belassen. Analyst Borja Olcese attestierte dem Einzelhandelskonzern in einer ersten Reaktion am Mittwoch bessere Trends als erwartet./ag/la

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.11.2019 / 07:19 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.11.2019 / 07:20 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold

Unternehmen:
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)		Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		Kursziel:
18,00 EUR
Rating jetzt:
Hold		Kurs*:
23,55 EUR		Abst. Kursziel*:
-23,57%
Rating vorher:
Hold		Kurs aktuell:
23,62 EUR		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-23,79%
Analyst Name:
Borja Olcese		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
21,84 EUR
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)

09:26 UhrAhold Delhaize (Ahold) HoldJP Morgan Chase & Co.
05.11.2019Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) buyHSBC
10.10.2019Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) HoldGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
03.10.2019Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) HoldDeutsche Bank AG
13.09.2019Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) HoldJP Morgan Chase & Co.
05.11.2019Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) buyHSBC
08.08.2019Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) buyHSBC
07.08.2019Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) HoldBernstein Research
15.05.2019Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) HoldBernstein Research
09.05.2019Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) buyHSBC
10.10.2019Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) HoldGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
03.10.2019Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) HoldDeutsche Bank AG
08.08.2019Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) HoldUBS AG
08.08.2019Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) HoldDeutsche Bank AG
08.08.2019Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Equal weightBarclays Capital
09:26 UhrAhold Delhaize (Ahold) HoldJP Morgan Chase & Co.
13.09.2019Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) HoldJP Morgan Chase & Co.
15.08.2019Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) HoldJP Morgan Chase & Co.
08.08.2019Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) HoldJP Morgan Chase & Co.
07.08.2019Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) HoldJP Morgan Chase & Co.

Nachrichten zu Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)

Starkes US-Geschäft
Ahold Delhaize verdient mehr als erwartet - Aktie profitiert
Der niederländisch-belgische Handelskonzern Ahold Delhaize hat im dritten Quartal wegen des starken US-Geschäfts mehr verdient als erwartet.
08:45 Uhr
ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan belässt Ahold Delhaize auf 'Underweight' - Ziel 18 Euro (dpa-afx)
04.11.19
Ausblick: Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
31.10.19
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)-Aktie: Das sind die Expertenmeinungen des Monats Oktober (finanzen.net)
31.08.19
So schätzen Analysten die Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)-Aktie ein (finanzen.net)
09.08.19
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) legte Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
07.08.19
Streik belastet Handelkonzern Ahold Delhaize (dpa-afx)
06.08.19
Ausblick: Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
30.06.19
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)-Aktie: Was Analysten im Juni vom Papier halten (finanzen.net)

Kursziele Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Aktie

-7,54%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -7,54%
Ø Kursziel: 21,84
Anzahl:
Buy: 3
Hold: 9
Sell: 2
16
18
20
22
24
26
Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
19,50 
CFRA
23 
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
24 
BNP PARIBAS
24 
Jefferies & Company Inc.
22 
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
17,70 
Kepler Cheuvreux
24,60 
Bernstein Research
25,20 
Barclays Capital
21 
UBS AG
21,30 
Deutsche Bank AG
20 
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
21,40 
HSBC
24 
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
18 
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -7,54%
Ø Kursziel: 21,84
alle Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Kursziele

