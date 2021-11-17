|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
31,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
29,91 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
3,64%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
29,95 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
3,51%
|
Analyst Name:
Rob Joyce
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
29,10 €
|09:41 Uhr
|09:41 Uhr
|11.11.21
|09:41 Uhr
