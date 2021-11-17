  • Suche
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Aktie

29,95EUR
+0,24EUR
+0,81%
10:22:28
XETRA
29,91EUR
+0,08EUR
+0,27%
09:35:56
GVIE

WKN: A2ANT0 / ISIN: NL0011794037

18.11.2021 09:41

Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Neutral (Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat Ahold Delhaize nach einem Investorentag des Handelskonzerns auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 31 Euro belassen. Zu den Überlegungen eines Teilbörsengangs der Onlinehandels-Sparte Bol.com schrieb Analyst Rob Joyce in einer Studie vom Mittwoch, dies wäre ein guter möglicher Weg, ihren wirklichen Wert offen zu legen. Derweil liege der Ausblick für den freien Barmittelzufluss (FCF) deutlich unter seiner bisherigen Schätzung./gl/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 17.11.2021 / 14:10 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Neutral

Unternehmen:
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
31,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
29,91 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
3,64%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
29,95 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
3,51%
Analyst Name:
Rob Joyce 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
29,10 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)

09:41 Uhr Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
17.11.21 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
16.11.21 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold Kepler Cheuvreux
15.11.21 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
15.11.21 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Nachrichten zu Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)

RSS Feed
Analysensuche

Kursziele Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Aktie

-2,84%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -2,84%
Ø Kursziel: 29,10
Anzahl:
Buy: 1
Hold: 8
Sell: 0
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
UBS AG
28 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
30 €
Bernstein Research
32,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
33 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
31,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
32 €
Credit Suisse Group
25,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
25,00 €
Barclays Capital
28 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -2,84%
Ø Kursziel: 29,10
alle Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Kursziele

