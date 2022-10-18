  • Suche
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Aktie

27,68EUR
+0,04EUR
+0,14%
09:15:05
STU
27,48EUR
+0,55EUR
+2,02%
11:51:25
CHX

WKN: A2ANT0 / ISIN: NL0011794037

19.10.2022 11:46

Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Neutral (Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Ahold Delhaize vor Zahlen zum dritten Quartal auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 30 Euro belassen. Das US-Geschäft dürfte dem Lebensmittel-Handelskonzern erneut eine solide Entwicklung beschert haben, schrieb Analyst Rob Joyce in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./tih/nas

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 18.10.2022 / 17:13 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Neutral

Unternehmen:
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
30,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
27,64 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
8,56%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
27,68 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
8,38%
Analyst Name:
Rob Joyce 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
29,80 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)

11:46 Uhr Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
18.10.22 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Outperform Bernstein Research
17.10.22 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Buy UBS AG
14.10.22 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
14.10.22 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Nachrichten zu Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)

Analysen
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)-Aktie: Experten empfehlen Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) im September mehrheitlich zum Kauf
Wie Experten die Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)-Aktie im vergangenen Monat bewertet haben.
12.10.22
Fed-Protokoll im Blick: DAX gibt leicht nach -- US-Börsen etwas tiefer -- BASF mit Gewinnrückgang -- Intel plant offenbar Stellenabbau -- KlöCo mit Gewinnwarnung -- Gerresheimer, AUTO1 im Fokus (finanzen.net)
10.10.22
DAX beendet Handel unverändert -- Wall Street schließt tiefer -- Airbus liefert mehr Flugzeuge aus -- BMW setzt etwas weniger Autos ab -- FMC, GAZPROM, Amazon in Fokus (finanzen.net)
06.10.22
Nervosität bleibt: DAX schließt im Minus -- US-Börsen schließen rot -- Gamesa-Übernahme durch Siemens Energy stockt -- XXXLutz greift nach Home24 -- Porsche, Twitter, Lufthansa, BASF im Fokus (finanzen.net)
30.09.22
Stabilisierungsversuch: DAX geht fester ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen tiefrot -- United Internet hebt Gewinnprognose an -- Euroraum-Inflation, Nike, Fresenius, FMC, Gaspreis im Fokus (finanzen.net)
28.09.22
Ahold Delhaize-Aktie steigt: Ahold Delhaize will Vertrag von CEO Frans Muller verlängern (Dow Jones)
28.09.22
Wall Street schließt höher -- DAX beendet Handel in Gewinnzone -- EU geht von Pipeline-Sabotage aus -- Apple mit schwächerer Nachfrage -- Berenberg reduziert Varta-Ziel -- eBay, Biogen im Fokus (finanzen.net)
31.08.22
Analysten sehen für Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)-Aktie Luft nach oben (finanzen.net)
11.08.22
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold): So schnitt der Konzern im vergangenen Quartal ab (finanzen.net)
RSS Feed
Analysensuche

Kursziele Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Aktie

+7,66%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +7,66%
Ø Kursziel: 29,80
Anzahl:
Buy: 3
Hold: 5
Sell: 0
27
28
29
30
31
32
33
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
27 €
Credit Suisse Group
27,00 €
Bernstein Research
31,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
30,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
27,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
31,00 €
UBS AG
33,00 €
Barclays Capital
32,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +7,66%
Ø Kursziel: 29,80
alle Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Kursziele

