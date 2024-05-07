Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Neutral

13:26 Uhr

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Ahold Delhaize nach Zahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 32 Euro belassen. Der Quartalsumsatz auf vergleichbarer Fläche und auch das operative Ergebnis der Supermarktkette hätten die Erwartungen übertroffen, schrieb Analyst Richard Edwards in einer ersten Reaktion am Mittwoch. Die Jahresziele seien bestätigt worden./ck/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.05.2024 / 07:05 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

