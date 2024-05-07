Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Aktie
WKN A2ANT0
ISIN NL0011794037
Symbol AHODF
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Ahold Delhaize nach Zahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 32 Euro belassen. Der Quartalsumsatz auf vergleichbarer Fläche und auch das operative Ergebnis der Supermarktkette hätten die Erwartungen übertroffen, schrieb Analyst Richard Edwards in einer ersten Reaktion am Mittwoch. Die Jahresziele seien bestätigt worden./ck/gl
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.05.2024 / 07:05 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com
|Unternehmen:
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
32,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
29,33 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
9,10%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
29,40 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
8,84%
|
Analyst Name:
Richard Edwards
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
29,48 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)
|13:26
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.04.24
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|15.04.24
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Neutral
|UBS AG
|11.04.24
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|11.03.24
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.11.23
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Buy
|UBS AG
|08.11.23
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Buy
|UBS AG
|30.10.23
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Buy
|UBS AG
|16.10.23
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Buy
|UBS AG
|21.09.23
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|11.03.24
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.03.24
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.02.24
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14.02.24
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.01.24
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
