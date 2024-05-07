DAX 18.459 +0,2%ESt50 5.030 +0,3%MSCI World 3.402 +0,3%Dow 38.884 +0,1%Nas 16.333 -0,1%Bitcoin 58.061 +0,1%Euro 1,0742 -0,1%Öl 82,08 -1,1%Gold 2.317 +0,1%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Siemens Energy ENER6Y Infineon 623100 NVIDIA 918422 Palantir A2QA4J Rheinmetall 703000 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 BVB (Borussia Dortmund) 549309 NEL ASA A0B733 Allianz 840400 Deutsche Bank 514000 Bayer BAY001 Lufthansa 823212 Tesla A1CX3T Amazon 906866 BASF BASF11
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX im Plus -- Uber weiter mit roten Zahlen -- BMW mit überraschend niedriger Marge -- Siemens Energy erhöht Prognose -- Apple, Fresenius, AUTO1, Munich Re, LANXESS, Rivian, Reddit im Fokus
Top News
Fresenius SE-Analyse: So bewertet UBS AG die Fresenius SE-Aktie
Fresenius SE-Analyse: Buy-Bewertung von Warburg Research für Fresenius SE-Aktie
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Um 18 Uhr live: Einfach Optionsscheine entdecken - Gewinnchancen in jeder Marktlage - Jetzt noch anmelden!

Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
29,40 EUR +1,10 EUR +3,89 %
STU
29,23 EUR +1,05 EUR +3,74 %
BTE
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN
Du hast schon ein ZERO-Konto? Direkt handeln bei ZERO! Bei einem anderen Broker handeln
Marktkap. 26,33 Mrd. EUR KGV 10,25

WKN A2ANT0

ISIN NL0011794037

Symbol AHODF

Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Neutral

13:26 Uhr
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)
29,40 EUR 1,10 EUR 3,89%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Ahold Delhaize nach Zahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 32 Euro belassen. Der Quartalsumsatz auf vergleichbarer Fläche und auch das operative Ergebnis der Supermarktkette hätten die Erwartungen übertroffen, schrieb Analyst Richard Edwards in einer ersten Reaktion am Mittwoch. Die Jahresziele seien bestätigt worden./ck/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.05.2024 / 07:05 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Neutral

Unternehmen:
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
32,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
29,33 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
9,10%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
29,40 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
8,84%
Analyst Name:
Richard Edwards 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
29,48 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)

13:26 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
16.04.24 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Market-Perform Bernstein Research
15.04.24 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Neutral UBS AG
11.04.24 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
11.03.24 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)