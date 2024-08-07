DAX 17.567 -0,3%ESt50 4.638 -0,6%MSCI World 3.366 -0,2%Dow 38.763 -0,6%Nas 16.196 -1,1%Bitcoin 53.390 +6,0%Euro 1,0903 -0,2%Öl 78,48 -0,1%Gold 2.409 +1,1%
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Aktie

30,59 EUR +0,15 EUR +0,49 %
STU
30,60 EUR -0,12 EUR -0,39 %
CHX
Marktkap. 27,18 Mrd. EUR KGV 13,35 Div. Rendite 4,23

WKN A2ANT0

ISIN NL0011794037

Symbol AHODF

Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

14:41 Uhr
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)
30,59 EUR 0,15 EUR 0,49%
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Ahold Delhaize nach Quartalszahlen von 34 auf 35 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Die Volumentrends bei der Supermarktkette hätten sich verbessert, schrieb Analyst Richard Edwards in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Für die Jahre 2024 bis 2026 schraubte er seine Gewinnprognosen (EPS) leicht nach oben./edh/la

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 07.08.2024 / 18:40 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Unternehmen:
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
35,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
30,23 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
15,78%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
30,59 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
14,42%
Analyst Name:
Richard Edwards 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
30,11 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)