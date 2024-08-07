Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Neutral

14:41 Uhr

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Ahold Delhaize nach Quartalszahlen von 34 auf 35 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Die Volumentrends bei der Supermarktkette hätten sich verbessert, schrieb Analyst Richard Edwards in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Für die Jahre 2024 bis 2026 schraubte er seine Gewinnprognosen (EPS) leicht nach oben./edh/la

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 07.08.2024 / 18:40 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

