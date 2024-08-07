Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Aktie
WKN A2ANT0
ISIN NL0011794037
Symbol AHODF
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Ahold Delhaize nach Quartalszahlen von 34 auf 35 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Die Volumentrends bei der Supermarktkette hätten sich verbessert, schrieb Analyst Richard Edwards in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Für die Jahre 2024 bis 2026 schraubte er seine Gewinnprognosen (EPS) leicht nach oben./edh/la
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 07.08.2024 / 18:40 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
35,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
30,23 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
15,78%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
30,59 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
14,42%
|
Analyst Name:
Richard Edwards
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
30,11 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
