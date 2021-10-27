  • Suche
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Aktie

27,91EUR
-0,21EUR
-0,75%
09:15:04
STU
27,83EUR
-0,42EUR
-1,50%
09:21:48
BTE

WKN: A2ANT0 / ISIN: NL0011794037

27.10.2021 08:01

Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Neutral (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Ahold Delhaize vor Zahlen zum dritten Quartal und einem Kapitalmarkttag Mitte November auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 31 Euro belassen. Ein inzwischen veröffentlichter Analystenkonsens und Nielsen-Markforschungsdaten stützten seine zuletzt etwas angehobenen Schätzungen, schrieb Analyst Borja Olcese in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. /tih/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 26.10.2021 / 19:35 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 26.10.2021 / 19:36 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Neutral

Unternehmen:
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
31,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
28,24 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
9,79%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
27,91 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
11,09%
Analyst Name:
Borja Olcese 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
28,20 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)

RSS Feed
