NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Ahold Delhaize vor Zahlen zum dritten Quartal und einem Kapitalmarkttag Mitte November auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 31 Euro belassen. Ein inzwischen veröffentlichter Analystenkonsens und Nielsen-Markforschungsdaten stützten seine zuletzt etwas angehobenen Schätzungen, schrieb Analyst Borja Olcese in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. /tih/he