|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (groß)
|News
|Bilanz/GuV
|Dividende/HV
|Zertifikate
|Depot
|Times + Sales
|Chart-Analyse
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Termine
|Optionsscheine
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Chartvergleich
|Kursziele
|Vergleich
|Profil
|Knock-Outs
|Kaufen
|Orderbuch
|Realtime Stuttgart
|Fundamentalanalyse
|Insidertrades
|Fonds
|im Forum
|Historisch
|Realtime Push
|MyNews
|Anleihen
|Unternehmen:
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
31,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
28,24 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
9,79%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
27,91 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
11,09%
|
Analyst Name:
Borja Olcese
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
28,20 €
|27.10.21
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.10.21
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|05.10.21
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.08.21
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Neutral
|UBS AG
|13.08.21
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|27.10.21
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.10.21
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|05.10.21
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.08.21
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Neutral
|UBS AG
|13.08.21
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|13.08.21
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|11.08.21
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08.07.21
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|07.07.21
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|19.05.21
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|17.02.21
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold
|UBS AG
|12.10.20
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold
|UBS AG
|06.08.20
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold
|UBS AG
|19.05.20
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.04.20
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.10.21
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.10.21
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|05.10.21
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.08.21
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Neutral
|UBS AG
|13.08.21
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|28.10.21
|Rheinmetall Buy
|28.10.21
|Beiersdorf Underperform
|28.10.21
|Volkswagen (VW) vz. Outperform
|28.10.21
|Wacker Neuson Buy
|28.10.21
|Salzgitter Buy
|28.10.21
|Aurubis (ex Norddeutsche Affinerie) Buy
|28.10.21
|UniCredit Outperform
|28.10.21
|WACKER CHEMIE Buy
|28.10.21
|Airbus Kaufen
|28.10.21
|WACKER CHEMIE Kaufen
|28.10.21
|Nemetschek Verkaufen
|28.10.21
|Volkswagen (VW) vz. Market-Perform
|28.10.21
|RWE Outperform
|28.10.21
|Fresenius Overweight
|28.10.21
|Fresenius Medical Care Underweight
|28.10.21
|HelloFresh Underperform
|28.10.21
|Sanofi Buy
|28.10.21
|Clariant Equal-weight
|28.10.21
|Sanofi Overweight
|28.10.21
|Holcim Buy
|28.10.21
|Iberdrola SA Hold
|28.10.21
|GlaxoSmithKline Hold
|28.10.21
|PUMA Buy
|28.10.21
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Buy
|28.10.21
|Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) Buy
|28.10.21
|CANCOM Buy
|28.10.21
|BASF Buy
|28.10.21
|AXA Buy
|28.10.21
|Santander Buy
|28.10.21
|easyJet Buy
|28.10.21
|Kone Neutral
|28.10.21
|Nordex Neutral
|28.10.21
|Coca-Cola Outperform
|28.10.21
|SUSE Buy
|28.10.21
|Airbus Buy
|28.10.21
|Prosus Buy
|28.10.21
|Kone Buy
|28.10.21
|PUMA Buy
|28.10.21
|GlaxoSmithKline Neutral
|28.10.21
|Iberdrola SA Buy
|28.10.21
|McDonalds Overweight
|28.10.21
|Coca-Cola Neutral
|28.10.21
|Linde Add
|28.10.21
|Kone Sector Perform
|28.10.21
|SUSE Neutral
|28.10.21
|Kone Overweight
|28.10.21
|AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev) Outperform
|28.10.21
|Volkswagen (VW) vz. Buy
|28.10.21
|Sanofi Outperform
|28.10.21
|Airbus Overweight
|Die smartesten Städte Deutschlands Das sind die smartesten Städte in Deutschland
|MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 42 2021 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 42 2021 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
ETF-Sparplan