|Unternehmen:
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
32,50 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
29,83 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
8,95%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
29,82 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
9,01%
|
Analyst Name:
Borja Olcese
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
29,04 €
