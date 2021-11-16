  • Suche
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Aktie

29,82EUR
-0,21EUR
-0,70%
17:15:03
STU
29,83EUR
-0,12EUR
-0,38%
17:50:05
GVIE

WKN: A2ANT0 / ISIN: NL0011794037

17.11.2021 19:06

Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Neutral (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Broker) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Ahold Delhaize auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 32,50 Euro belassen. Er finde es seltsam, dass der Hedgefonds Elliot quasi unmittelbar nach der Bekanntgabe von Plänen für einen Börsengang der Onlinehandels-Sparte von Ahold Delhaize eine Beteiligung von mehr als drei Prozent an dem niederländischen Handelskonzern offengelegt habe, schrieb Analyst Borja Olcese in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. So weit er wisse könne Elliot nicht auf eine Erfolgsbilanz im Lebensmitteleinzelhandel zurückblicken./la/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 17.11.2021 / 03:30 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 17.11.2021 / 03:33 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Neutral

Unternehmen:
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
32,50 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
29,83 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
8,95%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
29,82 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
9,01%
Analyst Name:
Borja Olcese 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
29,04 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)

19:06 Uhr Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
16.11.21 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold Kepler Cheuvreux
15.11.21 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
15.11.21 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
11.11.21 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Outperform Bernstein Research
Nachrichten zu Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)

Börsengang von Bol.com?
Ahold-Aktie legt zu: Ahold Delhaize will eigene Aktien zurückkaufen
Der niederländische Handelskonzern Ahold Delhaize (Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)) will Aktien für bis zu einer Milliarde Euro zurückkaufen und erwägt einen Börsengang seiner Onlinehandels-Sparte Bol.com.
15.11.21
ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan belässt Ahold Delhaize auf 'Neutral' - Ziel 31 Euro (dpa-afx)
12.11.21
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold): Bilanzvorlage zum letzten Quartal (finanzen.net)
10.11.21
Handelskonzern Ahold Delhaize wird optimistischer für 2021 (dpa-afx)
09.11.21
Ausblick: Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
31.10.21
So schätzen die Analysten die Zukunft der Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)-Aktie ein (finanzen.net)
26.10.21
Erste Schätzungen: Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
31.08.21
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)-Aktie: Das sind die Expertenmeinungen des Monats August (finanzen.net)
12.08.21
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) hat Bilanz für das abgelaufene Quartal gezogen (finanzen.net)
16:04 Uhr
RSS Feed
