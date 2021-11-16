NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Broker) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Ahold Delhaize auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 32,50 Euro belassen. Er finde es seltsam, dass der Hedgefonds Elliot quasi unmittelbar nach der Bekanntgabe von Plänen für einen Börsengang der Onlinehandels-Sparte von Ahold Delhaize eine Beteiligung von mehr als drei Prozent an dem niederländischen Handelskonzern offengelegt habe, schrieb Analyst Borja Olcese in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. So weit er wisse könne Elliot nicht auf eine Erfolgsbilanz im Lebensmitteleinzelhandel zurückblicken./la/he