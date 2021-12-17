|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
32,50 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
31,11 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
4,45%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
31,23 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
4,08%
|
Analyst Name:
Borja Olcese
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
30,04 €
|15:46 Uhr
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15:46 Uhr
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|17.12.21
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Neutral
|UBS AG
|19.11.21
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|18.11.21
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
