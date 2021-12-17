  • Suche
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Aktie

31,23EUR
+0,62EUR
+2,01%
16:23:02
HAM
31,30EUR
+0,69EUR
+2,25%
14:43:59
CHX

WKN: A2ANT0 / ISIN: NL0011794037

11.01.2022 15:46

Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Neutral (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Ahold Delhaize auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 32,50 Euro belassen. Analyst Borja Olcese rechnet laut einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie mit einem guten Jahresabschluss der Supermarktkette./ajx/bek

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 11.01.2022 / 12:57 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 11.01.2022 / 12:58 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Neutral

Unternehmen:
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
32,50 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
31,11 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
4,45%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
31,23 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
4,08%
Analyst Name:
Borja Olcese 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
30,04 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)

15:46 Uhr Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
15:46 Uhr Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Outperform Bernstein Research
17.12.21 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Neutral UBS AG
19.11.21 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
18.11.21 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Nachrichten zu Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Aktie

-3,78%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -3,78%
Ø Kursziel: 30,04
Anzahl:
Buy: 1
Hold: 8
Sell: 0
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
33
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
31,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
28,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
32 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
30 €
Credit Suisse Group
25,00 €
Barclays Capital
28 €
Bernstein Research
33,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
33 €
UBS AG
32,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -3,78%
Ø Kursziel: 30,04
Aktuelle Analysen

15:29 Uhr Intel Underperform
15:26 Uhr Intel Outperform
15:25 Uhr ING Group Outperform
15:02 Uhr HUGO BOSS Hold
15:00 Uhr adidas Buy
14:59 Uhr HelloFresh Underperform
14:59 Uhr Siemens Healthineers Hold
14:59 Uhr Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Neutral
14:58 Uhr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
14:58 Uhr Pernod Ricard Neutral
14:58 Uhr Just Eat Takeaway.com Market-Perform
14:58 Uhr Drägerwerk Hold
14:57 Uhr Diageo Outperform
14:57 Uhr Delivery Hero Outperform
14:56 Uhr AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev) Neutral
14:56 Uhr Danone Buy
14:56 Uhr Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Outperform
14:55 Uhr Airbus Hold
14:52 Uhr Credit Suisse (CS) Sector Perform
14:50 Uhr T-Mobile US Conviction Buy List
14:48 Uhr Global Fashion Group (GFG) Buy
13:44 Uhr thyssenkrupp Buy
13:43 Uhr Pfizer Equal Weight
13:42 Uhr Santander Overweight
13:41 Uhr Richemont Overweight
13:41 Uhr Kering Overweight
13:41 Uhr LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Overweight
13:40 Uhr Aareal Bank Halten
13:38 Uhr Allianz Buy
13:37 Uhr Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Buy
13:36 Uhr Roche Buy
13:32 Uhr Airbus Buy
13:30 Uhr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
13:14 Uhr SAP Buy
12:29 Uhr Vantage Towers Buy
12:24 Uhr Beiersdorf Buy
12:21 Uhr SUSE Hold
12:20 Uhr Henkel vz. Buy
12:18 Uhr HSBC Hold
12:17 Uhr Lloyds Banking Group Buy
12:17 Uhr Barclays Buy
12:14 Uhr Delivery Hero Overweight
12:13 Uhr Nokia Overweight
12:09 Uhr ABOUT YOU Buy
12:08 Uhr Airbus Conviction Buy List
12:06 Uhr Delivery Hero Buy
12:05 Uhr Nokia Buy
12:00 Uhr VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie Buy
11:58 Uhr DEUTZ Buy
11:12 Uhr S&T Buy

