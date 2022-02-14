NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Ahold Delhaize nach Quartalszahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 32,50 Euro belassen. Die Kennziffern des Handelskonzerns hätten die Erwartungen übertroffen, schrieb Analyst Borja Olcese in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Ersteinschätzung. Der Ausblick für die operative Gewinnmarge im Jahr 2022 liege indes etwas unter der mittleren Markterwartung./edh/mis