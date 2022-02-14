|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
32,50 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
29,04 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
11,91%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
27,36 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
18,81%
|
Analyst Name:
Borja Olcese
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
31,11 €
|11:46 Uhr
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11:41 Uhr
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|11:36 Uhr
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14.02.22
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.02.22
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.01.22
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|11.11.21
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|13.08.21
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|11.08.21
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08.07.21
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|10.11.21
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|17.02.21
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold
|UBS AG
|12.10.20
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold
|UBS AG
|06.08.20
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold
|UBS AG
|19.05.20
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
