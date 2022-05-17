|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
32,50 €
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
26,56 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
22,36%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
27,17 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
19,64%
|
Analyst Name:
Borja Olcese
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
29,86 €
ETF-Sparplan