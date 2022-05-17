NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat Ahold Delhaize von "Neutral" auf "Overweight" hochgestuft und das Kursziel auf 32,50 Euro belassen. Die Markterwartungen an die Supermarktkette erschienen angesichts der Marktdynamik der Lebensmittelbranche und der Ausblicke von Kroger und Albertsons sehr niedrig, schrieb Analyst Borja Olcese in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Zudem sieht er Potenzial dank der Online-Vertriebsplattform Bol.com, selbst wenn ein Börsengang im aktuellen Umfeld weniger wahrscheinlich werde, sowie angesichts der anhaltenden Branchenkonsolidierung./ag/bek