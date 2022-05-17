  • Suche
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Aktie

27,17EUR
+0,08EUR
+0,30%
08:07:36
FSE
26,56EUR
-0,72EUR
-2,62%
17.05.2022
GVIE

WKN: A2ANT0 / ISIN: NL0011794037

18.05.2022 08:01

Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Overweight (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat Ahold Delhaize von "Neutral" auf "Overweight" hochgestuft und das Kursziel auf 32,50 Euro belassen. Die Markterwartungen an die Supermarktkette erschienen angesichts der Marktdynamik der Lebensmittelbranche und der Ausblicke von Kroger und Albertsons sehr niedrig, schrieb Analyst Borja Olcese in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Zudem sieht er Potenzial dank der Online-Vertriebsplattform Bol.com, selbst wenn ein Börsengang im aktuellen Umfeld weniger wahrscheinlich werde, sowie angesichts der anhaltenden Branchenkonsolidierung./ag/bek

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 17.05.2022 / 17:49 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 18.05.2022 / 00:15 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Overweight

Unternehmen:
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
32,50 €
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
26,56 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
22,36%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
27,17 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
19,64%
Analyst Name:
Borja Olcese 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
29,86 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)

16.05.22 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
12.05.22 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
11.05.22 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
11.05.22 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
11.05.22 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Outperform Bernstein Research
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) News
Kursziele Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Aktie

+9,93%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +9,93%
Ø Kursziel: 29,86
Anzahl:
Buy: 3
Hold: 5
Sell: 0
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
33
Barclays Capital
31,00 €
Credit Suisse Group
26,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
27 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
33 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
29,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
28,00 €
Bernstein Research
33,00 €
UBS AG
32,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +9,93%
Ø Kursziel: 29,86
alle Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Kursziele

