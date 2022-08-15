|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
32,80 €
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
28,29 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
15,94%
|Rating vorher:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
28,11 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
16,71%
|
Analyst Name:
Borja Olcese
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
29,90 €
|12:01 Uhr
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.08.22
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.08.22
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|11.08.22
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|11.08.22
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|11.08.22
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|11.08.22
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|11.08.22
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.08.22
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.08.22
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11:38 Uhr
|Zalando Buy
|11:37 Uhr
|Inditex Buy
|11:33 Uhr
|Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Neutral
|11:12 Uhr
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Overweight
|11:12 Uhr
|METRO (St.) Neutral
|11:06 Uhr
|KION GROUP Buy
|10:49 Uhr
|Telefonica Neutral
|10:49 Uhr
|BMW Buy
|10:33 Uhr
|Sanofi Buy
|09:51 Uhr
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Overweight
|09:50 Uhr
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Overweight
|09:50 Uhr
|ProSiebenSat.1 Media Buy
|09:38 Uhr
|WACKER CHEMIE Buy
|09:28 Uhr
|Zur Rose Buy
|09:07 Uhr
|Zur Rose Buy
|08:48 Uhr
|Zur Rose Buy
|08:43 Uhr
|HELLA Neutral
|08:42 Uhr
|NORMA Group Buy
|08:31 Uhr
|HELMA Kaufen
|08:20 Uhr
|Fresenius Buy
|07:49 Uhr
|STMicroelectronics Underperform
|07:48 Uhr
|Infineon Underperform
|07:42 Uhr
|ams Hold
|07:41 Uhr
|ASML NV Buy
|07:41 Uhr
|AIXTRON Buy
|07:39 Uhr
|Porsche Hold
|07:38 Uhr
|Volkswagen (VW) vz. Underperform
|07:33 Uhr
|Vonovia Conviction Buy List
|06:20 Uhr
|3U Kaufen
|17.08.22
|Uniper Underweight
|17.08.22
|Telefonica Deutschland Kaufen
|17.08.22
|Santander Buy
|17.08.22
|BBVA Buy
|17.08.22
|Intesa Sanpaolo Hold
|17.08.22
|UniCredit Buy
|17.08.22
|Delivery Hero Outperform
|17.08.22
|Henkel vz. Market-Perform
|17.08.22
|Walmart Outperform
|17.08.22
|thyssenkrupp Outperform
|17.08.22
|Salzgitter Hold
|17.08.22
|ArcelorMittal Buy
|17.08.22
|Klöckner Buy
|17.08.22
|thyssenkrupp Buy
|17.08.22
|Deutsche Börse Kaufen
|17.08.22
|Allianz Kaufen
|17.08.22
|Commerzbank Halten
|17.08.22
|ASOS Neutral
|17.08.22
|DWS Group Neutral
|17.08.22
|Walmart Buy
|17.08.22
|Novo Nordisk Sell
