NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Ahold Delhaize auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 32,80 Euro belassen. Die europäischen Lebensmittelhändler hätten in der zu Ende gehenden Berichtssaison die Erwartungen übertroffen, schrieb Analyst Borja Olcese in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Bei den Ausblicken hätten sie sich allerdings zurückgehalten. Bei Ahold Delhaize sei neben Jeronimo und Tesco am ehesten mit positiven Überraschungen zu rechnen./bek/la