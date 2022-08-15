  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
NEU! Volatile Instrumente handeln

Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Aktie

28,11EUR
+0,09EUR
+0,30%
12:54:21
FSE
28,03EUR
+0,16EUR
+0,57%
12:36:08
BTE

WKN: A2ANT0 / ISIN: NL0011794037

  Kaufen  
Verkaufen
oder
mehr Daten anzeigen
Werbung
18.08.2022 12:01

Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Overweight (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Ahold Delhaize auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 32,80 Euro belassen. Die europäischen Lebensmittelhändler hätten in der zu Ende gehenden Berichtssaison die Erwartungen übertroffen, schrieb Analyst Borja Olcese in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Bei den Ausblicken hätten sie sich allerdings zurückgehalten. Bei Ahold Delhaize sei neben Jeronimo und Tesco am ehesten mit positiven Überraschungen zu rechnen./bek/la

Werbung

Passende Produkte der Société Générale

Name WKN Hebel Kurs
Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Ahold Delhaize
Long
 SN77WA 4,56
0,62
Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Ahold Delhaize
Long
 SN77XW 8,92
0,32
Nur 2,50 € pro Trade* für alle Produkte der Société Générale.
Jetzt günstig traden!
Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie hier: SN77WA, SN77XW. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise** zu dieser Werbung.
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 17.08.2022 / 18:57 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 18.08.2022 / 00:15 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Overweight

Unternehmen:
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
32,80 €
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
28,29 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
15,94%
Rating vorher:
Overweight		 Kurs aktuell:
28,11 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
16,71%
Analyst Name:
Borja Olcese 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
29,90 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)

12:01 Uhr Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
15.08.22 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
11.08.22 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Outperform Bernstein Research
11.08.22 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Equal Weight Barclays Capital
11.08.22 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Neutral Credit Suisse Group
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Newsmehr Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Newsmehr Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Newsmehr Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Newsmehr Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Newsmehr Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Newsmehr Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Newsmehr Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Newsmehr Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Newsmehr Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Newsmehr Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) News
RSS Feed
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Aktie

+6,39%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +6,39%
Ø Kursziel: 29,90
Anzahl:
Buy: 3
Hold: 5
Sell: 0
27
28
29
30
31
32
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
27 €
Bernstein Research
31,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
27,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
30,00 €
Credit Suisse Group
27,00 €
UBS AG
32,00 €
Barclays Capital
32,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
33 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +6,39%
Ø Kursziel: 29,90
alle Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

11:38 Uhr Zalando Buy
11:37 Uhr Inditex Buy
11:33 Uhr Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Neutral
11:12 Uhr Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Overweight
11:12 Uhr METRO (St.) Neutral
11:06 Uhr KION GROUP Buy
10:49 Uhr Telefonica Neutral
10:49 Uhr BMW Buy
10:33 Uhr Sanofi Buy
09:51 Uhr Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Overweight
09:50 Uhr Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Overweight
09:50 Uhr ProSiebenSat.1 Media Buy
09:38 Uhr WACKER CHEMIE Buy
09:28 Uhr Zur Rose Buy
09:07 Uhr Zur Rose Buy
08:48 Uhr Zur Rose Buy
08:43 Uhr HELLA Neutral
08:42 Uhr NORMA Group Buy
08:31 Uhr HELMA Kaufen
08:20 Uhr Fresenius Buy
07:49 Uhr STMicroelectronics Underperform
07:48 Uhr Infineon Underperform
07:42 Uhr ams Hold
07:41 Uhr ASML NV Buy
07:41 Uhr AIXTRON Buy
07:39 Uhr Porsche Hold
07:38 Uhr Volkswagen (VW) vz. Underperform
07:33 Uhr Vonovia Conviction Buy List
06:20 Uhr 3U Kaufen
17.08.22 Uniper Underweight
17.08.22 Telefonica Deutschland Kaufen
17.08.22 Santander Buy
17.08.22 BBVA Buy
17.08.22 Intesa Sanpaolo Hold
17.08.22 UniCredit Buy
17.08.22 Delivery Hero Outperform
17.08.22 Henkel vz. Market-Perform
17.08.22 Walmart Outperform
17.08.22 thyssenkrupp Outperform
17.08.22 Salzgitter Hold
17.08.22 ArcelorMittal Buy
17.08.22 Klöckner Buy
17.08.22 thyssenkrupp Buy
17.08.22 Deutsche Börse Kaufen
17.08.22 Allianz Kaufen
17.08.22 Commerzbank Halten
17.08.22 ASOS Neutral
17.08.22 DWS Group Neutral
17.08.22 Walmart Buy
17.08.22 Novo Nordisk Sell

Top-Rankings

2. Quartal 2022: Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Portfolio
Wechsel im Depot
2. Quartal 2022: Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Portfolio
Das Depot des Berkshire Hathaway-CEOs
2. Quartal 2022: Diese US-Aktien hat die Deutsche Bank im Portfolio
US-Positionen

Umfrage

Sollten die Corona-Regeln bei steigenden Infektionszahlen im Herbst wieder verschärft werden?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Gebühren

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen