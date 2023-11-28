DAX 16.215 +0,3%ESt50 4.382 +0,3%MSCI World 3.014 +0,1%Dow 35.759 +0,9%Nas 14.161 -0,7%Bitcoin 34.623 +0,4%Euro 1,0892 -0,7%Öl 82,83 -0,1%Gold 2.036 -0,4%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Bayer BAY001 Tesla A1CX3T Deutsche Bank 514000 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Siemens Energy ENER6Y NVIDIA 918422 NEL ASA A0B733 Amazon 906866 Plug Power A1JA81 MorphoSys 663200 BASF BASF11 BYD A0M4W9 Infineon 623100 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Commerzbank CBK100
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Nach Inflationsdaten: DAX steigt und schließt über 16.200 Punkten -- US-Börsen uneinheitlich -- BMW und Mercedes-Benz mit China-JV -- Salesforce steigert Gewinn -- K+S, Deutsche Bank im Fokus
Top News
Ölpreise geben deutlich nach - OPEC+ enttäuscht trotz Förderkürzung
Trotz Inflationsrückgang: EZB-Ratsmitglied Nagel schließt weitere EZB-Zinserhöhung nicht aus
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
WisdomTree: Seit 2019 bietet WisdomTree Spot-Bitcoin-Engagement auf institutioneller Ebene an. Erfahren Sie mehr über physisch besicherte Krypto-ETPs - W -

Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
26,57 EUR +0,17 EUR +0,64 %
STU
26,36 EUR +0,06 EUR +0,21 %
GVIE
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN UND GRATIS-AKTIE BEKOMMEN
Du hast schon ein Konto? Hier verknüpfen
Marktkap. 24,75 Mrd. EUR KGV 10,63

WKN A2ANT0

ISIN NL0011794037

Symbol AHODF

JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Underweight

19:21 Uhr
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Underweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)
26,57 EUR 0,17 EUR 0,64%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Ahold Delhaize auf "Underweight" mit einem Kursziel von 26,09 Euro belassen. Die Quartalsergebnisse und der Ausblick des US-Einzelhändlers Kroger ließen negative Rückschlüsse für die Ahold-Delhaize-Gruppe zu, schrieb Analyst Borja Olcese in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie./tih/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 30.11.2023 / 15:02 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 30.11.2023 / 15:30 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com

Passende Produkte der Société Générale

Name WKN Hebel Kurs
Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Ahold Delhaize Short SN77RM 4,88 0,55
Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Ahold Delhaize Short SN77RM 4,88 0,55
Nur 2,50 € pro Trade* für alle Produkte der Société Générale.
Jetzt günstig traden!
Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie hier: SN77RM, SN77RM. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise** zu dieser Werbung.
Werbung

Zusammenfassung: Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Underweight

Unternehmen:
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
26,09 €
Rating jetzt:
Underweight		 Kurs*:
26,38 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-1,08%
Rating vorher:
Underweight		 Kurs aktuell:
26,57 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-1,79%
Analyst Name:
Borja Olcese 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
30,07 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)

19:21 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
24.11.23 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Equal Weight Barclays Capital
17.11.23 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
16.11.23 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
15.11.23 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Buy UBS AG
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)