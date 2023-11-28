Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Aktie
WKN A2ANT0
ISIN NL0011794037
Symbol AHODF
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Underweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Ahold Delhaize auf "Underweight" mit einem Kursziel von 26,09 Euro belassen. Die Quartalsergebnisse und der Ausblick des US-Einzelhändlers Kroger ließen negative Rückschlüsse für die Ahold-Delhaize-Gruppe zu, schrieb Analyst Borja Olcese in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie./tih/he
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 30.11.2023 / 15:02 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 30.11.2023 / 15:30 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Underweight
|Unternehmen:
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
26,09 €
|Rating jetzt:
Underweight
|Kurs*:
26,38 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-1,08%
|Rating vorher:
Underweight
|Kurs aktuell:
26,57 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-1,79%
|
Analyst Name:
Borja Olcese
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
30,07 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
