DAX 16.533 +0,6%ESt50 4.437 +0,8%MSCI World 3.120 -0,8%Dow 37.267 -0,3%Nas 14.856 -0,6%Bitcoin 38.938 -0,8%Euro 1,0892 +0,1%Öl 77,94 -0,2%Gold 2.015 +0,4%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Plug Power A1JA81 NVIDIA 918422 Bayer BAY001 NEL ASA A0B733 Rheinmetall 703000 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Tesla A1CX3T BASF BASF11 Amazon 906866 Commerzbank CBK100 Zalando ZAL111 BYD A0M4W9 MorphoSys 663200 Microsoft 870747 Deutsche Bank 514000
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX freundlich -- Plug Power will Aktien im Wert von einer Milliarde US-Dollar verkaufen -- Uber plant wohl Instacart-Übernahme -- Bayer, DHL, Samsung, EVOTEC, IONOS im Fokus
Top News
NASDAQ-Titel Intel-Aktie vorbörslich stärker: EU-Kommission könnte im Streit um Milliardenstrafe gegen Intel unterliegen
Hot Stocks heute: Drei Warnsignale für die Märkte - INIT: Gründer und Vorstand kauft massiv Aktien
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Um 18 Uhr live: Wie Sie mit minimalem Zeitaufwand Ihr Portfolio langfristig pushen - Jetzt noch kostenfrei anmelden!

Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
25,95 EUR -0,52 EUR -1,96 %
STU
25,99 EUR -0,48 EUR -1,81 %
BTE
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN UND GRATIS-AKTIE BEKOMMEN
Du hast schon ein Konto? Hier verknüpfen
Marktkap. 24,49 Mrd. EUR KGV 10,63

WKN A2ANT0

ISIN NL0011794037

Symbol AHODF

JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Underweight

12:06 Uhr
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Underweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)
25,95 EUR -0,52 EUR -1,96%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Ahold Delhaize auf "Underweight" mit einem Kursziel von 27 Euro belassen. Der US-Wettbewerber senke seine Preise, schrieb Analyst Borja Olcese in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Dies sende negative Signale in die gesamte Einzelhandelsbranche./la/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 18.01.2024 / 07:51 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 18.01.2024 / 08:06 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Underweight

Unternehmen:
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
27,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Underweight		 Kurs*:
25,98 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
3,95%
Rating vorher:
Underweight		 Kurs aktuell:
25,95 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
4,05%
Analyst Name:
Borja Olcese 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
29,34 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)

12:06 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
17.01.24 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Neutral UBS AG
16.01.24 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
15.01.24 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
01.12.23 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)