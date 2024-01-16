Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Aktie
WKN A2ANT0
ISIN NL0011794037
Symbol AHODF
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Underweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Ahold Delhaize auf "Underweight" mit einem Kursziel von 27 Euro belassen. Der US-Wettbewerber senke seine Preise, schrieb Analyst Borja Olcese in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Dies sende negative Signale in die gesamte Einzelhandelsbranche./la/ajx
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 18.01.2024 / 07:51 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 18.01.2024 / 08:06 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Underweight
|Unternehmen:
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
27,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Underweight
|Kurs*:
25,98 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
3,95%
|Rating vorher:
Underweight
|Kurs aktuell:
25,95 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
4,05%
|
Analyst Name:
Borja Olcese
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
29,34 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
