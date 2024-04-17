Akzo Nobel Aktie
WKN 914188
ISIN NL0000009132
Akzo Nobel Buy
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für Akzo Nobel mit einem Kursziel von 85 Euro auf "Buy" belassen. Analystin Virginie Boucher-Ferte attestiert dem Lackkonzern in ihrem am Mittwoch vorliegenden Kommentar ein unerwartet gutes erstes Quartal./ag/gl
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 24.04.2024 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 24.04.2024 / 07:55 / CET
Zusammenfassung: Akzo Nobel Buy
|Unternehmen:
Akzo Nobel N.V.
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
85,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
-
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Virginie Boucher-Ferte
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
-
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
