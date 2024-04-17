DAX 18.076 -0,3%ESt50 4.988 -0,4%MSCI World 3.323 +1,2%Dow 38.378 -0,3%Nas 15.723 +0,2%Bitcoin 60.799 -2,0%Euro 1,0690 -0,1%Öl 88,05 -0,5%Gold 2.335 +0,6%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Tesla A1CX3T EVOTEC 566480 NVIDIA 918422 Rheinmetall 703000 Deutsche Bank 514000 Bayer BAY001 RENK RENK73 BASF BASF11 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Commerzbank CBK100 Amazon 906866 NEL ASA A0B733 Allianz 840400 Super Micro Computer A0MKJF Infineon 623100
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
US-Börsen uneins -- DAX an Nulllinie -- Tesla mit Umsatzrückgang -- Deutsche Börse mit soliden Geschäftszahlen -- EVOTEC-Ausblick enttäuscht -- Xiaomi, NIO, TMTG, Visa, Plug Power im Fokus
Top News
AT&T-Aktie kaum bewegt: Erwartungen dank Kundenzustrom übertroffen
Polestar-Aktie dennoch unter Druck: Tesla-Konkurrent Polestar plant US-Produktion
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Jobangebot: finanzen.net sucht Dich - Börsenprofi mit starker Schreibe für freie Mitarbeit gesucht!

Akzo Nobel Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN
Bei einem anderen Broker handeln

WKN 914188

ISIN NL0000009132

Diese Aktie wird nicht mehr gehandelt
Deutsche Bank AG

Akzo Nobel Buy

13:26 Uhr
Akzo Nobel Buy

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für Akzo Nobel mit einem Kursziel von 85 Euro auf "Buy" belassen. Analystin Virginie Boucher-Ferte attestiert dem Lackkonzern in ihrem am Mittwoch vorliegenden Kommentar ein unerwartet gutes erstes Quartal./ag/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 24.04.2024 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 24.04.2024 / 07:55 / CET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Tatiana Popova / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Akzo Nobel Buy

Unternehmen:
Akzo Nobel N.V.		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
85,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
-		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Virginie Boucher-Ferte 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
-

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Akzo Nobel N.V.

13:26 Akzo Nobel Buy Deutsche Bank AG
08:01 Akzo Nobel Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
23.04.24 Akzo Nobel Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
23.04.24 Akzo Nobel Outperform Bernstein Research
23.04.24 Akzo Nobel Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Akzo Nobel N.V.