Akzo Nobel Aktie

WKN 914188

ISIN NL0000009132

Diese Aktie wird nicht mehr gehandelt
Deutsche Bank AG

Akzo Nobel Buy

12:51 Uhr
Akzo Nobel Buy

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat Akzo Nobel auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 80 Euro belassen. Der Farbe- und Lackehersteller habe schwache Quartalszahlen vorgelegt, schrieb Analystin Virginie Boucher-Ferte in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./gl/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 24.07.2024 / 08:07 / CET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Akzo Nobel Buy

Unternehmen:
Akzo Nobel N.V.		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
80,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
-		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Virginie Boucher-Ferte 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
-

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Akzo Nobel N.V.

12:51 Akzo Nobel Buy Deutsche Bank AG
10:41 Akzo Nobel Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
23.07.24 Akzo Nobel Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
23.07.24 Akzo Nobel Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
23.07.24 Akzo Nobel Buy UBS AG
