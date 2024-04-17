Akzo Nobel Aktie
WKN 914188
ISIN NL0000009132
Akzo Nobel Buy
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat Akzo Nobel auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 80 Euro belassen. Der Farbe- und Lackehersteller habe schwache Quartalszahlen vorgelegt, schrieb Analystin Virginie Boucher-Ferte in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./gl/mis
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 24.07.2024 / 08:07 / CET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: peterschreiber.media/ shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Akzo Nobel Buy
|Unternehmen:
Akzo Nobel N.V.
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
80,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
-
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Virginie Boucher-Ferte
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
-
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
