Deutsche Bank AG

Akzo Nobel Buy

12:06 Uhr

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für Akzo Nobel mit einem Kursziel von 80 Euro auf "Buy" belassen. Der Lackhersteller komme wieder in die Spur, schrieb Analyst Dominic Edridge in seinem am Montag vorliegenden Kommentar zum Quartalsbericht./ag/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 26.07.2024 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 29.07.2024 / 08:35 / CET

