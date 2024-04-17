DAX 18.463 +0,2%ESt50 4.859 -0,1%MSCI World 3.530 +0,2%Dow 40.589 +1,6%Nas 17.358 +1,0%Bitcoin 64.453 +2,5%Euro 1,0831 -0,3%Öl 80,74 +0,2%Gold 2.390 +0,2%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 Varta A0TGJ5 Rheinmetall 703000 BASF BASF11 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Tesla A1CX3T Bayer BAY001 Lufthansa 823212 Microsoft 870747 Amazon 906866 NEL ASA A0B733 3M 851745 Deutsche Telekom 555750 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Deutsche Bank 514000
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX steigt wieder -- Merck KGaA hebt Prognose an -- thyssenkrupp nucera kassiert Bereichsprognose -- Kartellamt gibt grünes Licht für VW-Einstieg bei Rivian -- NVIDIA, VW, Illy, HUGO BOSS im Fokus
Top News
Merck-Aktie profitiert: Merck KGaA hebt Prognose nach "sehr starkem" 2. Quartal an
Hot Stocks heute: Bodenbildung bei PayPal, Kurssturz bei Hugo Boss, Chancen bei Douglas
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Werbung
Jetzt mit OSKAR black in ETFs investieren - Für Anlagesummen ab 50.000 Euro

Akzo Nobel Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN
Bei einem anderen Broker handeln

WKN 914188

ISIN NL0000009132

Diese Aktie wird nicht mehr gehandelt
Deutsche Bank AG

Akzo Nobel Buy

12:06 Uhr
Akzo Nobel Buy

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für Akzo Nobel mit einem Kursziel von 80 Euro auf "Buy" belassen. Der Lackhersteller komme wieder in die Spur, schrieb Analyst Dominic Edridge in seinem am Montag vorliegenden Kommentar zum Quartalsbericht./ag/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 26.07.2024 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 29.07.2024 / 08:35 / CET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Alexey Goosev / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Akzo Nobel Buy

Unternehmen:
Akzo Nobel N.V.		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
80,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
-		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Dominic Edridge 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
-

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Akzo Nobel N.V.

12:06 Akzo Nobel Buy Deutsche Bank AG
08:26 Akzo Nobel Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
26.07.24 Akzo Nobel Buy UBS AG
26.07.24 Akzo Nobel Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.07.24 Akzo Nobel Buy Deutsche Bank AG
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Akzo Nobel N.V.