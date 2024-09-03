DAX 19.070 -0,3%ESt50 4.954 +0,0%MSCI World 3.704 +0,2%Dow 42.353 +0,8%Nas 18.138 +1,2%Bitcoin 57.257 +0,0%Euro 1,0977 +0,1%Öl 79,61 +1,9%Gold 2.658 +0,2%
Akzo Nobel Aktie

WKN 914188

ISIN NL0000009132

Diese Aktie wird nicht mehr gehandelt
Deutsche Bank AG

Akzo Nobel Buy

13:36 Uhr
Akzo Nobel Buy

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für Akzo Nobel auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 80 Euro belassen. Die angekündigte Überprüfung des Geschäftsportfolios untermauere zusammen mit den geplanten Stellenstreichungen und dem Kostensparprogramm den Willen des Farben- und Lackeherstellers, den Wert für die Aktionäre zu steigern, schrieb Analyst Dominic Edridge in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie./mis/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 07.10.2024 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 07.10.2024 / 08:10 / CET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Akzo Nobel Buy

Unternehmen:
Akzo Nobel N.V.		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
80,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
-		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Dominic Edridge 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
-

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

