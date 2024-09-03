Akzo Nobel Aktie
WKN 914188
ISIN NL0000009132
Akzo Nobel Buy
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für Akzo Nobel auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 80 Euro belassen. Die angekündigte Überprüfung des Geschäftsportfolios untermauere zusammen mit den geplanten Stellenstreichungen und dem Kostensparprogramm den Willen des Farben- und Lackeherstellers, den Wert für die Aktionäre zu steigern, schrieb Analyst Dominic Edridge in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie./mis/edh
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 07.10.2024 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 07.10.2024 / 08:10 / CET
|Unternehmen:
Akzo Nobel N.V.
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
80,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
-
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Dominic Edridge
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
-
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
