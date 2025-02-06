DAX 23.419 +1,5%ESt50 5.520 +0,6%Top 10 Crypto 12,37 -1,1%Dow 42.579 -1,0%Nas 18.069 -2,6%Bitcoin 81.412 -2,5%Euro 1,0839 +0,4%Öl 69,93 +0,7%Gold 2.915 +0,1%
Top News
Airbus-Aktie: Airbus-Rüstungschef gegen US-Waffenkäufe - Europa soll eigene Rüstungsindustrie stärken Airbus-Aktie: Airbus-Rüstungschef gegen US-Waffenkäufe - Europa soll eigene Rüstungsindustrie stärken
FUCHS-Aktie: FUCHS verliert CFO Adelt und CTO Heiner - Wechsel in der Führungsebene FUCHS-Aktie: FUCHS verliert CFO Adelt und CTO Heiner - Wechsel in der Führungsebene
Akzo Nobel Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
WKN wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

WKN 914188

ISIN wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

ISIN NL0000009132

Diese Aktie wird nicht mehr gehandelt
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Akzo Nobel Buy

08:01 Uhr
Akzo Nobel Buy

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Aktien von Akzo Nobel doppelt hochgestuft von "Sell" auf "Buy" und das Kursziel von 57 auf 75 Euro angehoben. Nach 44 Monaten sinkender Gewinnerwartungen und angesichts des Wertverlusts der Aktien sei wohl der Tiefpunkt erreicht, schrieb Analystin Georgina Fraser in ihrer am Freitag vorliegenden Kaufempfehlung. Sie geht davon aus, dass der Lackespezialist nun vom Infrastrukturprogramm in Deutschland profitiert. Ihre operativen Ergebnisschätzungen für die Jahre bis 2027 hob die Expertin um bis zu rund 14 Prozent an./ag/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.03.2025 / 23:13 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Ismagilov / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Akzo Nobel Buy

Unternehmen:
Akzo Nobel N.V.		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
75,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
-		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Sell		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Georgina Fraser 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
-

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

