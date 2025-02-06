Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Aktien von Akzo Nobel doppelt hochgestuft von "Sell" auf "Buy" und das Kursziel von 57 auf 75 Euro angehoben. Nach 44 Monaten sinkender Gewinnerwartungen und angesichts des Wertverlusts der Aktien sei wohl der Tiefpunkt erreicht, schrieb Analystin Georgina Fraser in ihrer am Freitag vorliegenden Kaufempfehlung. Sie geht davon aus, dass der Lackespezialist nun vom Infrastrukturprogramm in Deutschland profitiert. Ihre operativen Ergebnisschätzungen für die Jahre bis 2027 hob die Expertin um bis zu rund 14 Prozent an./ag/gl

