Akzo Nobel Aktie
WKN 914188
ISIN NL0000009132
Akzo Nobel Buy
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Aktien von Akzo Nobel doppelt hochgestuft von "Sell" auf "Buy" und das Kursziel von 57 auf 75 Euro angehoben. Nach 44 Monaten sinkender Gewinnerwartungen und angesichts des Wertverlusts der Aktien sei wohl der Tiefpunkt erreicht, schrieb Analystin Georgina Fraser in ihrer am Freitag vorliegenden Kaufempfehlung. Sie geht davon aus, dass der Lackespezialist nun vom Infrastrukturprogramm in Deutschland profitiert. Ihre operativen Ergebnisschätzungen für die Jahre bis 2027 hob die Expertin um bis zu rund 14 Prozent an./ag/gl
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.03.2025 / 23:13 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Zusammenfassung: Akzo Nobel Buy
|Unternehmen:
Akzo Nobel N.V.
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
75,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
-
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Sell
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Georgina Fraser
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
-
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
