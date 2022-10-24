DAX 14.362 +1,3%ESt50 3.944 +1,6%TDax 2.969 +0,9%Dow 33.136 +0,0%Nas 10.387 -0,8%Bitcoin 15.872 +0,3%Euro 1,0620 +0,7%Öl 80,28 -2,6%Gold 1.859 +1,0%
Akzo Nobel Aktie

WKN 914188

ISIN NL0000009132

Symbol

Akzo Nobel Buy

10:46 - Jefferies & Company Inc.
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat das Kursziel für Akzo Nobel von 79 auf 78 Euro gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Analyst Chris Counihan reduzierte seine Ergebnisprognosen (Ebitda) für den Chemiekonzern über seinen gesamten Prognosezeitraum hinweg. Dies reflektiere vor allem schwächere Absatzvolumina, da die Nachfragetrends im vierten Quartal weiter nach unten tendiert hätten, schrieb er in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./edh/ck

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 03.01.2023 / 11:55 / ET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 03.01.2023 / 19:00 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: DANIEL ROLAND/AFP/Getty Images

Zusammenfassung: Akzo Nobel Buy

Unternehmen:
Akzo Nobel N.V.		 Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.		 Kursziel:
78,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
-		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Chris Counihan 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
-

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

