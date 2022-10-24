Akzo Nobel Buy

10:46 - Jefferies & Company Inc. Teilen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat das Kursziel für Akzo Nobel von 79 auf 78 Euro gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Analyst Chris Counihan reduzierte seine Ergebnisprognosen (Ebitda) für den Chemiekonzern über seinen gesamten Prognosezeitraum hinweg. Dies reflektiere vor allem schwächere Absatzvolumina, da die Nachfragetrends im vierten Quartal weiter nach unten tendiert hätten, schrieb er in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./edh/ck

