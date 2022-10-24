Akzo Nobel Aktie
WKN 914188
ISIN NL0000009132
Symbol
Akzo Nobel Buy
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat das Kursziel für Akzo Nobel von 79 auf 78 Euro gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Analyst Chris Counihan reduzierte seine Ergebnisprognosen (Ebitda) für den Chemiekonzern über seinen gesamten Prognosezeitraum hinweg. Dies reflektiere vor allem schwächere Absatzvolumina, da die Nachfragetrends im vierten Quartal weiter nach unten tendiert hätten, schrieb er in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./edh/ck
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 03.01.2023 / 11:55 / ET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 03.01.2023 / 19:00 / ET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: DANIEL ROLAND/AFP/Getty Images
Zusammenfassung: Akzo Nobel Buy
|Unternehmen:
Akzo Nobel N.V.
|Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.
|Kursziel:
78,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
-
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Chris Counihan
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
-
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
