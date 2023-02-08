DAX 15.613 +1,3%ESt50 4.266 +1,4%TDax 3.319 +0,6%Dow 33.949 -0,6%Nas 11.911 -1,7%Bitcoin 21.112 -1,4%Euro 1,0765 +0,5%Öl 84,82 -0,2%Gold 1.881 +0,3%
Akzo Nobel Aktie

WKN 914188

ISIN NL0000009132

Symbol

Akzo Nobel Buy

13:46 - Jefferies & Company Inc.
Akzo Nobel Buy

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat das Kursziel für Akzo Nobel nach Zahlen von 78 auf 83 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Das vergangene Quartal und der Ausblick zeigten eine deutlich verbesserte Kommunikation des Farben- und Lackeherstellers unter dem neuen Chef, schrieb Analyst Chris Counihan in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Die sei ein erster Schritt in die richtige Richtung./gl/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.02.2023 / 12:19 / ET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 08.02.2023 / 12:19 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Tatiana Popova / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Akzo Nobel Buy

Unternehmen:
Akzo Nobel N.V.		 Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.		 Kursziel:
83,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
-		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Chris Counihan 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
-

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

