Akzo Nobel Aktie
WKN 914188
ISIN NL0000009132
Symbol
Akzo Nobel Buy
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat das Kursziel für Akzo Nobel nach Zahlen von 78 auf 83 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Das vergangene Quartal und der Ausblick zeigten eine deutlich verbesserte Kommunikation des Farben- und Lackeherstellers unter dem neuen Chef, schrieb Analyst Chris Counihan in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Die sei ein erster Schritt in die richtige Richtung./gl/mis
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.02.2023 / 12:19 / ET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 08.02.2023 / 12:19 / ET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: Akzo Nobel Buy
|Unternehmen:
Akzo Nobel N.V.
|Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.
|Kursziel:
83,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
-
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Chris Counihan
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
-
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
