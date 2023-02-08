Akzo Nobel Buy

13:46 - Jefferies & Company Inc. Teilen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat das Kursziel für Akzo Nobel nach Zahlen von 78 auf 83 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Das vergangene Quartal und der Ausblick zeigten eine deutlich verbesserte Kommunikation des Farben- und Lackeherstellers unter dem neuen Chef, schrieb Analyst Chris Counihan in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Die sei ein erster Schritt in die richtige Richtung./gl/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.02.2023 / 12:19 / ET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 08.02.2023 / 12:19 / ET

