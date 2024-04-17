DAX 18.491 +0,5%ESt50 4.903 +0,1%MSCI World 3.585 +0,0%Dow 40.415 +0,3%Nas 18.008 +1,6%Bitcoin 61.171 -1,4%Euro 1,0876 -0,1%Öl 82,48 +0,3%Gold 2.399 +0,1%
Akzo Nobel Aktie

WKN 914188

ISIN NL0000009132

Jefferies & Company Inc.

Akzo Nobel Buy

08:41 Uhr
Akzo Nobel Buy

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies rechnet bei Akzo Nobel am Dienstagmorgen mit einer leicht negativen Kursreaktion auf den Quartalsbericht. Das bereinigte operative Ergebnis des Lackherstellers habe die Erwartungen verfehlt, schrieb Analyst Chris Counihan. Er bleibt aber mit einem Kursziel von 79 Euro grundsätzlich auf "Buy"./ag/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 23.07.2024 / 01:32 / ET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 23.07.2024 / 01:32 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Ismagilov / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Akzo Nobel Buy

Unternehmen:
Akzo Nobel N.V.		 Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.		 Kursziel:
79,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
-		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Chris Counihan 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
-

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

