Akzo Nobel Aktie
WKN 914188
ISIN NL0000009132
Akzo Nobel Buy
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies rechnet bei Akzo Nobel am Dienstagmorgen mit einer leicht negativen Kursreaktion auf den Quartalsbericht. Das bereinigte operative Ergebnis des Lackherstellers habe die Erwartungen verfehlt, schrieb Analyst Chris Counihan. Er bleibt aber mit einem Kursziel von 79 Euro grundsätzlich auf "Buy"./ag/gl
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 23.07.2024 / 01:32 / ET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 23.07.2024 / 01:32 / ET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Ismagilov / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Akzo Nobel Buy
|Unternehmen:
Akzo Nobel N.V.
|Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.
|Kursziel:
79,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
-
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Chris Counihan
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
-
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
