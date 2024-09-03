Akzo Nobel Aktie
WKN 914188
ISIN NL0000009132
Akzo Nobel Buy
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Akzo Nobel nach Quartalszahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 79 Euro belassen. Das operative Ergebnis (bereinigtes Ebitda) des Chemiekonzerns habe seine Prognose und die Konsensschätzung etwas verfehlt, schrieb Analyst Chris Counihan in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden ersten Reaktion./edh/mis
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 23.10.2024 / 01:28 / ET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 23.10.2024 / 01:28 / ET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Tatiana Popova / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Akzo Nobel Buy
|Unternehmen:
Akzo Nobel N.V.
|Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.
|Kursziel:
79,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
-
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Chris Counihan
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
-
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Akzo Nobel N.V.
|09:26
|Akzo Nobel Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14.10.24
|Akzo Nobel Buy
|UBS AG
|07.10.24
|Akzo Nobel Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.10.24
|Akzo Nobel Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|01.10.24
|Akzo Nobel Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|09:26
|Akzo Nobel Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14.10.24
|Akzo Nobel Buy
|UBS AG
|07.10.24
|Akzo Nobel Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.10.24
|Akzo Nobel Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|01.10.24
|Akzo Nobel Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|09:26
|Akzo Nobel Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14.10.24
|Akzo Nobel Buy
|UBS AG
|07.10.24
|Akzo Nobel Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|01.10.24
|Akzo Nobel Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|09.09.24
|Akzo Nobel Buy
|UBS AG
|07.10.24
|Akzo Nobel Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.09.24
|Akzo Nobel Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|26.07.24
|Akzo Nobel Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|23.07.24
|Akzo Nobel Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|05.07.24
|Akzo Nobel Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.07.24
|Akzo Nobel Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.07.24
|Akzo Nobel Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.06.24
|Akzo Nobel Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.06.24
|Akzo Nobel Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.06.24
|Akzo Nobel Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.