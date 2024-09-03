DAX 19.397 -0,1%ESt50 4.926 -0,3%MSCI World 3.727 -0,1%Dow 42.925 +0,0%Nas 18.573 +0,2%Bitcoin 62.085 -0,5%Euro 1,0780 -0,2%Öl 75,53 -0,2%Gold 2.755 +0,2%
Heute im Fokus
DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich -- Deutsche Bank verdient mehr -- Deutsche Börse hat Prognose erneut erhöht -- Trump Media, L'Oréal, DWS im Fokus
Top News
Aktueller Marktbericht zum Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. Aktueller Marktbericht zum Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co.
Spirit Airlines-Aktie mit Kurssprung: Frontier und Spirit sprechen wohl erneut über eine Fusion Spirit Airlines-Aktie mit Kurssprung: Frontier und Spirit sprechen wohl erneut über eine Fusion
Akzo Nobel Aktie

WKN 914188

ISIN NL0000009132

Diese Aktie wird nicht mehr gehandelt
Jefferies & Company Inc.

Akzo Nobel Buy

09:26 Uhr
Akzo Nobel Buy

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Akzo Nobel nach Quartalszahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 79 Euro belassen. Das operative Ergebnis (bereinigtes Ebitda) des Chemiekonzerns habe seine Prognose und die Konsensschätzung etwas verfehlt, schrieb Analyst Chris Counihan in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden ersten Reaktion./edh/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 23.10.2024 / 01:28 / ET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 23.10.2024 / 01:28 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Akzo Nobel Buy

Unternehmen:
Akzo Nobel N.V.		 Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.		 Kursziel:
79,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
-		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Chris Counihan 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
-

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Akzo Nobel N.V.

09:26 Akzo Nobel Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
14.10.24 Akzo Nobel Buy UBS AG
07.10.24 Akzo Nobel Buy Deutsche Bank AG
07.10.24 Akzo Nobel Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
01.10.24 Akzo Nobel Buy Deutsche Bank AG
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Akzo Nobel N.V.

dpa-afx BASF-Aktie schwach: Analyst setzt auf Konkurrenten
dpa-afx ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies hebt Akzo Nobel auf 'Buy' - Ziel hoch auf 79 Euro
dpa-afx BASF-Aktie, K+S-Aktie & Co. unter Druck: Jefferies stuft Chemie-Aktien um