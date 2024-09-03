Jefferies & Company Inc.

Akzo Nobel Buy

09:26 Uhr

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Akzo Nobel nach Quartalszahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 79 Euro belassen. Das operative Ergebnis (bereinigtes Ebitda) des Chemiekonzerns habe seine Prognose und die Konsensschätzung etwas verfehlt, schrieb Analyst Chris Counihan in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden ersten Reaktion./edh/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 23.10.2024 / 01:28 / ET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 23.10.2024 / 01:28 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

