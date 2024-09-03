DAX 20.363 +0,5%ESt50 4.989 +0,2%Top 10 Crypto 15,36 +2,8%Dow 42.518 +0,5%Nas 19.044 -0,2%Bitcoin 93.989 +0,3%Euro 1,0307 +0,0%Öl 80,18 -0,2%Gold 2.686 +0,3%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 Tesla A1CX3T Bayer BAY001 Deutsche Bank 514000 Rheinmetall 703000 NEL ASA A0B733 Lufthansa 823212 Commerzbank CBK100 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 BASF BASF11 Deutsche Telekom 555750 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Auric Minerals A3DSXF Novo Nordisk A3EU6F
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
US-Inflation im Blick: DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen überwiegend leichter -- Bayer erleidet nächste PCB-Niederlage in den USA -- TRATON hält Absatz fast stabil -- Palantir, BVB im Fokus
Top News
Bunge-Aktie stabil: Kanada genehmigt Akquisition von Viterra unter Auflagen Bunge-Aktie stabil: Kanada genehmigt Akquisition von Viterra unter Auflagen
Meta-Aktie legt zu: Zahlreiche Mitarbeiter sollen ersetzt werden Meta-Aktie legt zu: Zahlreiche Mitarbeiter sollen ersetzt werden
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Jetzt bei ZERO 5 % Cashback auf Deinen Sparplan erhalten

Akzo Nobel Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN
Bei einem anderen Broker handeln Smartphone

WKN 914188

ISIN NL0000009132

Diese Aktie wird nicht mehr gehandelt
Jefferies & Company Inc.

Akzo Nobel Buy

10:06 Uhr
Akzo Nobel Buy

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat das Kursziel für Akzo Nobel von 74 auf 68 Euro gesenkt, die Einstufung jedoch auf "Buy" belassen. Mit Blick auf die Volumina sei das Umfeld schwierig, vor allem bei dekorativen Farben auf dem chinesischen Markt, schrieb Analyst Chris Counihan in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Der Chemiekonzern habe aber etliche Möglichkeiten, um aus eigener Initiative die Geschäfte zu verbessern./bek/tav

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 14.01.2025 / 11:04 / ET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 14.01.2025 / 19:00 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: gopixa / Shutterstock.com

Werbung

Zusammenfassung: Akzo Nobel Buy

Unternehmen:
Akzo Nobel N.V.		 Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.		 Kursziel:
68,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
-		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Chris Counihan 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
-

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Akzo Nobel N.V.

10:06 Akzo Nobel Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
14.01.25 Akzo Nobel Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
08.01.25 Akzo Nobel Buy Deutsche Bank AG
06.01.25 Akzo Nobel Buy UBS AG
18.12.24 Akzo Nobel Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Akzo Nobel N.V.

dpa-afx BASF-Aktie schwach: Analyst setzt auf Konkurrenten
dpa-afx ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies hebt Akzo Nobel auf 'Buy' - Ziel hoch auf 79 Euro