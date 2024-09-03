Akzo Nobel Aktie
WKN 914188
ISIN NL0000009132
Akzo Nobel Buy
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat das Kursziel für Akzo Nobel von 74 auf 68 Euro gesenkt, die Einstufung jedoch auf "Buy" belassen. Mit Blick auf die Volumina sei das Umfeld schwierig, vor allem bei dekorativen Farben auf dem chinesischen Markt, schrieb Analyst Chris Counihan in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Der Chemiekonzern habe aber etliche Möglichkeiten, um aus eigener Initiative die Geschäfte zu verbessern./bek/tav
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 14.01.2025 / 11:04 / ET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 14.01.2025 / 19:00 / ET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: Akzo Nobel Buy
|Unternehmen:
Akzo Nobel N.V.
|Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.
|Kursziel:
68,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
-
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Chris Counihan
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
-
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
