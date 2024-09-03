Jefferies & Company Inc.

Akzo Nobel Buy

10:06 Uhr

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat das Kursziel für Akzo Nobel von 74 auf 68 Euro gesenkt, die Einstufung jedoch auf "Buy" belassen. Mit Blick auf die Volumina sei das Umfeld schwierig, vor allem bei dekorativen Farben auf dem chinesischen Markt, schrieb Analyst Chris Counihan in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Der Chemiekonzern habe aber etliche Möglichkeiten, um aus eigener Initiative die Geschäfte zu verbessern./bek/tav

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 14.01.2025 / 11:04 / ET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 14.01.2025 / 19:00 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: gopixa / Shutterstock.com