Akzo Nobel Aktie
WKN 914188
ISIN NL0000009132
Symbol
Akzo Nobel Buy
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Akzo Nobel nach Zahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 82 Euro belassen. Der Farben- und Lackehersteller habe die Markterwartungen im vierten Quartal um 8 Prozent übertroffen, schrieb Analyst Geoff Haire in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Der Free Cashflow sei stark./tih/mis
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.02.2023 / 07:43 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 08.02.2023 / 07:43 / GMT
Zusammenfassung: Akzo Nobel Buy
|Unternehmen:
Akzo Nobel N.V.
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
82,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
-
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Geoff Haire
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
-
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
