Akzo Nobel Aktie

WKN 914188

ISIN NL0000009132

Symbol

Akzo Nobel Buy

14:36 - UBS AG
Akzo Nobel Buy

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Akzo Nobel nach Zahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 82 Euro belassen. Der Farben- und Lackehersteller habe die Markterwartungen im vierten Quartal um 8 Prozent übertroffen, schrieb Analyst Geoff Haire in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Der Free Cashflow sei stark./tih/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.02.2023 / 07:43 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 08.02.2023 / 07:43 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Tatiana Popova / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Akzo Nobel Buy

Unternehmen:
Akzo Nobel N.V.
UBS AG
82,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy
-		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Geoff Haire
-		 Ø Kursziel:
-

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

