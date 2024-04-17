Akzo Nobel Aktie
WKN 914188
ISIN NL0000009132
Akzo Nobel Buy
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat Akzo Nobel von "Neutral" auf "Buy" hochgestuft und das Kursziel von 76 auf 80 Euro angehoben. Analyst Geoff Haire geht in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie davon aus, dass das operative Ergebnis (Ebitda) des Farbenherstellers bis 2027 um jährlich 11 Prozent ansteigen wird. Die Bewertung der Aktien spiegle solch ein prozentual zweistelliges Wachstum nicht wider./tih/ag
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.05.2024 / 22:52 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 10.05.2024 / 22:52 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Inna Astakhova / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Akzo Nobel Buy
|Unternehmen:
Akzo Nobel N.V.
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
80,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
-
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Geoff Haire
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
-
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Akzo Nobel N.V.
