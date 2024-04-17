DAX 18.773 +0,5%ESt50 5.085 +0,6%MSCI World 3.420 +0,3%Dow 39.513 +0,3%Nas 16.341 +0,0%Bitcoin 56.477 -1,1%Euro 1,0775 +0,0%Öl 82,53 -0,3%Gold 2.353 -0,3%
Akzo Nobel Aktie

WKN 914188

ISIN NL0000009132

UBS AG

Akzo Nobel Buy

08:01 Uhr
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat Akzo Nobel von "Neutral" auf "Buy" hochgestuft und das Kursziel von 76 auf 80 Euro angehoben. Analyst Geoff Haire geht in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie davon aus, dass das operative Ergebnis (Ebitda) des Farbenherstellers bis 2027 um jährlich 11 Prozent ansteigen wird. Die Bewertung der Aktien spiegle solch ein prozentual zweistelliges Wachstum nicht wider./tih/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.05.2024 / 22:52 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 10.05.2024 / 22:52 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Nachrichten zu Akzo Nobel N.V.