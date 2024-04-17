Akzo Nobel Aktie
WKN 914188
ISIN NL0000009132
Akzo Nobel Buy
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Akzo Nobel mit einem Kursziel von 78 Euro auf "Buy" belassen. In einem Szenario ohne jegliches Volumenwachstum im zweiten Halbjahr gegenüber dem entsprechenden Vorjahreszeitraum gebe es bei den Niederländern mit die geringsten Enttäuschungsrisiken zum operativen Ergebniskonsens, schrieb Analyst Samuel Perry am Donnerstagabend nach einem "Stress Test" der Chemiebranche./ag
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 18.07.2024 / 19:03 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 19.07.2024 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: fotogestoeber / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Akzo Nobel Buy
|Unternehmen:
Akzo Nobel N.V.
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
78,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
-
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Samuel Perry
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
-
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Akzo Nobel N.V.
|13:06
|Akzo Nobel Buy
|UBS AG
|15.07.24
|Akzo Nobel Buy
|UBS AG
|05.07.24
|Akzo Nobel Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|02.07.24
|Akzo Nobel Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.07.24
|Akzo Nobel Buy
|UBS AG
|13:06
|Akzo Nobel Buy
|UBS AG
|15.07.24
|Akzo Nobel Buy
|UBS AG
|05.07.24
|Akzo Nobel Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|02.07.24
|Akzo Nobel Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.07.24
|Akzo Nobel Buy
|UBS AG
|13:06
|Akzo Nobel Buy
|UBS AG
|15.07.24
|Akzo Nobel Buy
|UBS AG
|02.07.24
|Akzo Nobel Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.07.24
|Akzo Nobel Buy
|UBS AG
|01.07.24
|Akzo Nobel Buy
|UBS AG
|05.07.24
|Akzo Nobel Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|01.07.24
|Akzo Nobel Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|23.04.24
|Akzo Nobel Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.03.24
|Akzo Nobel Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.02.24
|Akzo Nobel Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.06.24
|Akzo Nobel Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.06.24
|Akzo Nobel Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.06.24
|Akzo Nobel Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.04.24
|Akzo Nobel Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.04.24
|Akzo Nobel Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.