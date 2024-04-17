DAX 18.172 -1,0%ESt50 4.827 -0,9%MSCI World 3.565 -0,4%Dow 40.407 -0,6%Nas 17.805 -0,4%Bitcoin 60.768 +3,6%Euro 1,0890 -0,1%Öl 83,85 -1,2%Gold 2.404 -1,7%
Diese Aktie wird nicht mehr gehandelt
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Akzo Nobel mit einem Kursziel von 78 Euro auf "Buy" belassen. In einem Szenario ohne jegliches Volumenwachstum im zweiten Halbjahr gegenüber dem entsprechenden Vorjahreszeitraum gebe es bei den Niederländern mit die geringsten Enttäuschungsrisiken zum operativen Ergebniskonsens, schrieb Analyst Samuel Perry am Donnerstagabend nach einem "Stress Test" der Chemiebranche./ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 18.07.2024 / 19:03 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 19.07.2024 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: fotogestoeber / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Akzo Nobel Buy

Unternehmen:
Akzo Nobel N.V.		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
78,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
-		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Samuel Perry 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
-

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

