Akzo Nobel Aktie
WKN 914188
ISIN NL0000009132
Akzo Nobel Buy
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Akzo Nobel mit einem Kursziel von 78 Euro auf "Buy" belassen. Die Aktien dürften neutral auf den Quartalsbericht des Lackherstellers reagieren, schrieb Analyst Geoff Haire am Dienstagmorgen. Denn der Ausblick liege im Rahmen der derzeitigen Markterwartungen./ag/gl
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 23.07.2024 / 05:59 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 23.07.2024 / 05:59 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Odua Images / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Akzo Nobel Buy
|Unternehmen:
Akzo Nobel N.V.
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
78,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
-
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Geoff Haire
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
-
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Akzo Nobel N.V.
|09:51
|Akzo Nobel Buy
|UBS AG
|08:41
|Akzo Nobel Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.07.24
|Akzo Nobel Buy
|UBS AG
|15.07.24
|Akzo Nobel Buy
|UBS AG
|05.07.24
|Akzo Nobel Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|05.07.24
|Akzo Nobel Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|01.07.24
|Akzo Nobel Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|23.04.24
|Akzo Nobel Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.03.24
|Akzo Nobel Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.02.24
|Akzo Nobel Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
