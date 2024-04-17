DAX 18.382 +0,5%ESt50 4.855 +0,9%MSCI World 3.524 +1,0%Dow 40.578 +1,6%Nas 17.351 +1,0%Bitcoin 62.068 +2,4%Euro 1,0862 +0,2%Öl 81,07 -1,6%Gold 2.386 +0,9%
Akzo Nobel Aktie

WKN 914188

ISIN NL0000009132

Diese Aktie wird nicht mehr gehandelt
UBS AG

Akzo Nobel Buy

15:16 Uhr
Akzo Nobel Buy

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Akzo Nobel auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 78 Euro belassen. Mit Blick auf das Gewinnwachstum in naher Zukunft sei der Farben- und Lackhersteller zu niedrig bewertet, schrieb Analyst Geoff Haire in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie./ajx/men

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 25.07.2024 / 17:43 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 25.07.2024 / 17:43 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Akzo Nobel Buy

Unternehmen:
Akzo Nobel N.V.		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
78,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
-		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Geoff Haire 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
-

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Akzo Nobel N.V.

15:16 Akzo Nobel Buy UBS AG
12:51 Akzo Nobel Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.07.24 Akzo Nobel Buy Deutsche Bank AG
24.07.24 Akzo Nobel Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
23.07.24 Akzo Nobel Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Akzo Nobel N.V.