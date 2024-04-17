UBS AG

Akzo Nobel Buy

15:16 Uhr

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Akzo Nobel auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 78 Euro belassen. Mit Blick auf das Gewinnwachstum in naher Zukunft sei der Farben- und Lackhersteller zu niedrig bewertet, schrieb Analyst Geoff Haire in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie./ajx/men

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 25.07.2024 / 17:43 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 25.07.2024 / 17:43 / GMT

