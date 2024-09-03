UBS AG

Akzo Nobel Buy

14:46 Uhr

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die UBS hat die Einstufung für Akzo Nobel nach einer Fachkonferenz der Schweizer Großbank mit einem Kursziel von 78 Euro auf "Buy" belassen. Bei den Gesprächen habe stets der Volumenausblick im Fokus gestanden, schrieb Analyst Geoff Haire in seinem am Montag vorliegenden Branchenkommentar zu Chemiewerten. Die meisten Unternehmen hätten von kleinen Fortschritten im dritten Quartal berichtet und sie stellten eine normale Saisonalität im Schlussquartal in Aussicht. Kunden achteten derzeit weiter auf niedrige Lagerbestände. In einigen Bereichen gebe es Anzeichen einer Verbesserung, doch im Autosektor gebe es für die Geschäfte Abwärtsrisiken./tih/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.09.2024 / 19:21 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.09.2024 / 19:21 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Tatiana Popova / Shutterstock.com