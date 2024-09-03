DAX 18.377 +0,4%ESt50 4.769 +0,7%MSCI World 3.514 -0,1%Dow 40.345 -1,0%Nas 16.691 -2,6%Bitcoin 50.120 +1,4%Euro 1,1044 -0,4%Öl 71,54 +0,1%Gold 2.500 +0,1%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Bayer BAY001 Rheinmetall 703000 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Palantir A2QA4J Deutsche Bank 514000 Tesla A1CX3T Allianz 840400 Amazon 906866 Apple 865985 Siemens Energy ENER6Y BASF BASF11 Deutsche Telekom 555750 Microsoft 870747
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX im Plus -- Wall Street fester erwartet -- VW-Chef: Lage des Unternehmens alarmierend -- GameStop- & AMC-Aktie nach Roaring-Kitty-Post gesucht -- Apple Keynote, Palantir im Fokus
Top News
Apple Event im Live Ticker: Apple stellt heute in Keynote neues iPhone vor - Kommt das One more thing? - Aktie vorbörslich fester Apple Event im Live Ticker: Apple stellt heute in Keynote neues iPhone vor - Kommt das One more thing? - Aktie vorbörslich fester
Linke fordert Maßnahmen gegen Tesla - Aktionäre unbeeindruckt Linke fordert Maßnahmen gegen Tesla - Aktionäre unbeeindruckt
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Börsenspiel Trader 2024: Jetzt mit dem Kennwort "finanzen.net" unserer Spielgruppe beitreten und ein Aktienpaket im Wert von bis zu 500 Euro gewinnen!

Akzo Nobel Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN
Bei einem anderen Broker handeln Smartphone

WKN 914188

ISIN NL0000009132

Diese Aktie wird nicht mehr gehandelt
UBS AG

Akzo Nobel Buy

14:46 Uhr
Akzo Nobel Buy

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die UBS hat die Einstufung für Akzo Nobel nach einer Fachkonferenz der Schweizer Großbank mit einem Kursziel von 78 Euro auf "Buy" belassen. Bei den Gesprächen habe stets der Volumenausblick im Fokus gestanden, schrieb Analyst Geoff Haire in seinem am Montag vorliegenden Branchenkommentar zu Chemiewerten. Die meisten Unternehmen hätten von kleinen Fortschritten im dritten Quartal berichtet und sie stellten eine normale Saisonalität im Schlussquartal in Aussicht. Kunden achteten derzeit weiter auf niedrige Lagerbestände. In einigen Bereichen gebe es Anzeichen einer Verbesserung, doch im Autosektor gebe es für die Geschäfte Abwärtsrisiken./tih/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.09.2024 / 19:21 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.09.2024 / 19:21 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Tatiana Popova / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Akzo Nobel Buy

Unternehmen:
Akzo Nobel N.V.		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
78,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
-		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Geoff Haire 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
-

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Akzo Nobel N.V.

14:46 Akzo Nobel Buy UBS AG
12.08.24 Akzo Nobel Buy UBS AG
29.07.24 Akzo Nobel Buy Deutsche Bank AG
29.07.24 Akzo Nobel Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
26.07.24 Akzo Nobel Buy UBS AG
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Akzo Nobel N.V.

dpa-afx BASF-Aktie schwach: Analyst setzt auf Konkurrenten
dpa-afx ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies hebt Akzo Nobel auf 'Buy' - Ziel hoch auf 79 Euro
dpa-afx BASF-Aktie, K+S-Aktie & Co. unter Druck: Jefferies stuft Chemie-Aktien um