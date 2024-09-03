DAX 19.349 -0,4%ESt50 4.913 -0,5%MSCI World 3.725 -0,2%Dow 42.925 +0,0%Nas 18.573 +0,2%Bitcoin 61.687 -1,1%Euro 1,0779 -0,2%Öl 74,68 -1,3%Gold 2.752 +0,1%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 Deutsche Bank 514000 SAP 716460 McDonalds 856958 NEL ASA A0B733 TUI TUAG50 Bayer BAY001 Rheinmetall 703000 Allianz 840400 Tesla A1CX3T Amazon 906866 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Deutsche Telekom 555750 ASML NV A1J4U4 Microsoft 870747
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX etwas tiefer -- NEL ASA erhält hohe Zuschüsse aus EU-Innovationsfonds -- Deutsche Bank verdient mehr -- Deutsche Börse hat Prognose erneut erhöht -- Trump Media, L'Oréal, DWS im Fokus
Top News
So bewegen sich Gold & Co. heute So bewegen sich Gold & Co. heute
Spirit Airlines-Aktie mit Kurssprung: Frontier und Spirit sprechen wohl erneut über eine Fusion Spirit Airlines-Aktie mit Kurssprung: Frontier und Spirit sprechen wohl erneut über eine Fusion
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Werbung
Hat auch Dein Broker in letzter Zeit die Kosten erhöht? - Jetzt aktuelle Ordergebühren überprüfen!

Akzo Nobel Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN
Bei einem anderen Broker handeln Smartphone

WKN 914188

ISIN NL0000009132

Diese Aktie wird nicht mehr gehandelt
UBS AG

Akzo Nobel Buy

13:06 Uhr
Akzo Nobel Buy

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Akzo Nobel nach Zahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 72 Euro belassen. Der neue Ausblick des Chemieunternehmens für den operativen Gewinn (Ebitda) im Gesamtjahr 2024 liege nun in etwa auf dem Niveau der Markterwartungen, schrieb Analyst Geoff Haire in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Schnelleinschätzung./mf/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 23.10.2024 / 06:35 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 23.10.2024 / 06:35 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Vadim Balantsev / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Akzo Nobel Buy

Unternehmen:
Akzo Nobel N.V.		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
72,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
-		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Geoff Haire 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
-

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Akzo Nobel N.V.

13:06 Akzo Nobel Buy UBS AG
10:36 Akzo Nobel Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
09:26 Akzo Nobel Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
14.10.24 Akzo Nobel Buy UBS AG
07.10.24 Akzo Nobel Buy Deutsche Bank AG
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Akzo Nobel N.V.

dpa-afx BASF-Aktie schwach: Analyst setzt auf Konkurrenten
dpa-afx ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies hebt Akzo Nobel auf 'Buy' - Ziel hoch auf 79 Euro
dpa-afx BASF-Aktie, K+S-Aktie & Co. unter Druck: Jefferies stuft Chemie-Aktien um