Akzo Nobel Aktie
WKN 914188
ISIN NL0000009132
Akzo Nobel Buy
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Akzo Nobel nach Zahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 72 Euro belassen. Der neue Ausblick des Chemieunternehmens für den operativen Gewinn (Ebitda) im Gesamtjahr 2024 liege nun in etwa auf dem Niveau der Markterwartungen, schrieb Analyst Geoff Haire in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Schnelleinschätzung./mf/mis
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 23.10.2024 / 06:35 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 23.10.2024 / 06:35 / GMT
