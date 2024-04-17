Akzo Nobel Aktie
WKN 914188
ISIN NL0000009132
Akzo Nobel Neutral
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Akzo Nobel nach dem Besuch eines Pulverlackwerks in Italien und einer Investorenveranstaltung auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 70 Euro belassen. Die Rückmeldungen der Investoren auf die Veranstaltung des Spezialchemiekonzerns seien insgesamt positiv gewesen, schrieb Analystin Georgina Fraser in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie./edh/ajx
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 21.06.2024 / 16:11 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Andy Dean Photography / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Akzo Nobel Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Akzo Nobel N.V.
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
70,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
-
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Georgina Fraser
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
-
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Akzo Nobel N.V.
|14:51
|Akzo Nobel Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08:41
|Akzo Nobel Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.05.24
|Akzo Nobel Buy
|UBS AG
|25.04.24
|Akzo Nobel Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.04.24
|Akzo Nobel Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|14:51
|Akzo Nobel Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08:41
|Akzo Nobel Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.05.24
|Akzo Nobel Buy
|UBS AG
|25.04.24
|Akzo Nobel Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.04.24
|Akzo Nobel Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13.05.24
|Akzo Nobel Buy
|UBS AG
|24.04.24
|Akzo Nobel Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|23.04.24
|Akzo Nobel Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.04.24
|Akzo Nobel Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|23.04.24
|Akzo Nobel Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|23.04.24
|Akzo Nobel Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.03.24
|Akzo Nobel Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.02.24
|Akzo Nobel Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.01.24
|Akzo Nobel Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.01.24
|Akzo Nobel Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14:51
|Akzo Nobel Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08:41
|Akzo Nobel Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.04.24
|Akzo Nobel Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.04.24
|Akzo Nobel Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.04.24
|Akzo Nobel Neutral
|UBS AG