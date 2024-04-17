Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Akzo Nobel Neutral

14:56 Uhr

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Akzo Nobel nach dem Besuch eines Pulverlackwerks in Italien und einer Investorenveranstaltung auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 70 Euro belassen. Die Rückmeldungen der Investoren auf die Veranstaltung des Spezialchemiekonzerns seien insgesamt positiv gewesen, schrieb Analystin Georgina Fraser in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie./edh/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 21.06.2024 / 16:11 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

