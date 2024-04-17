DAX 18.431 -0,7%ESt50 4.877 -0,8%MSCI World 3.578 -0,1%Dow 40.358 -0,1%Nas 17.997 -0,1%Bitcoin 61.234 +0,8%Euro 1,0848 -0,1%Öl 81,94 +0,4%Gold 2.417 +0,3%
WKN 914188

ISIN NL0000009132

Diese Aktie wird nicht mehr gehandelt
JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Akzo Nobel Neutral

10:41 Uhr
Akzo Nobel Neutral

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat Akzo Nobel auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 70 Euro belassen. Trotz vorab schon deutlich gesunkener Erwartungen habe der Farben- und Lackehersteller im vergangenen Quartal lediglich durchwachsen abgeschnitten, schrieb Analyst Chetan Udeshi in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./gl/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 23.07.2024 / 21:50 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 24.07.2024 / 00:15 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: fotogestoeber / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Akzo Nobel Neutral

Unternehmen:
Akzo Nobel N.V.		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
70,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
-		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Chetan Udeshi 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
-

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

