NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat Akzo Nobel auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 70 Euro belassen. Trotz vorab schon deutlich gesunkener Erwartungen habe der Farben- und Lackehersteller im vergangenen Quartal lediglich durchwachsen abgeschnitten, schrieb Analyst Chetan Udeshi in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./gl/mis

