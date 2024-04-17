Akzo Nobel Aktie
WKN 914188
ISIN NL0000009132
Akzo Nobel Neutral
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat Akzo Nobel auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 70 Euro belassen. Trotz vorab schon deutlich gesunkener Erwartungen habe der Farben- und Lackehersteller im vergangenen Quartal lediglich durchwachsen abgeschnitten, schrieb Analyst Chetan Udeshi in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./gl/mis
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 23.07.2024 / 21:50 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 24.07.2024 / 00:15 / BST
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: Akzo Nobel Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Akzo Nobel N.V.
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
70,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
-
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Chetan Udeshi
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
-
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
