DAX 19.427 +0,0%ESt50 4.931 -0,2%MSCI World 3.726 -0,2%Dow 42.925 +0,0%Nas 18.573 +0,2%Bitcoin 61.636 -1,2%Euro 1,0783 -0,1%Öl 75,22 -0,6%Gold 2.751 +0,1%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 SAP 716460 Deutsche Bank 514000 McDonalds 856958 NEL ASA A0B733 TUI TUAG50 Bayer BAY001 Rheinmetall 703000 Allianz 840400 Amazon 906866 Tesla A1CX3T Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 ASML NV A1J4U4 Deutsche Telekom 555750 BYD A0M4W9
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich -- Deutsche Bank verdient mehr -- Deutsche Börse hat Prognose erneut erhöht -- Trump Media, L'Oréal, DWS im Fokus
Top News
QUALCOMM-Aktie verliert kräftig: Eskalation im Streit mit Arm - QUALCOMM vor Verlust der Architekturlizenz QUALCOMM-Aktie verliert kräftig: Eskalation im Streit mit Arm - QUALCOMM vor Verlust der Architekturlizenz
20.000-Punkte-Marke für den DAX weiter in Reichweite: Deutscher Leitindex tritt auf der Stelle 20.000-Punkte-Marke für den DAX weiter in Reichweite: Deutscher Leitindex tritt auf der Stelle
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Werbung
Hat auch Dein Broker in letzter Zeit die Kosten erhöht? - Jetzt aktuelle Ordergebühren überprüfen!

Akzo Nobel Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN
Bei einem anderen Broker handeln Smartphone

WKN 914188

ISIN NL0000009132

Diese Aktie wird nicht mehr gehandelt
JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Akzo Nobel Neutral

10:36 Uhr
Akzo Nobel Neutral

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Akzo Nobel nach Quartalszahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 70 Euro belassen. Umsatz und operatives Ergebnis (Ebitda) des Chemiekonzerns hätten seine Prognosen und die Konsensschätzungen etwas verfehlt, schrieb Analyst Chetan Udeshi in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden ersten Reaktion./edh/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 23.10.2024 / 07:00 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 23.10.2024 / 07:00 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: gopixa / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Akzo Nobel Neutral

Unternehmen:
Akzo Nobel N.V.		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
70,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
-		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Chetan Udeshi 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
-

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Akzo Nobel N.V.

10:36 Akzo Nobel Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
09:26 Akzo Nobel Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
14.10.24 Akzo Nobel Buy UBS AG
07.10.24 Akzo Nobel Buy Deutsche Bank AG
07.10.24 Akzo Nobel Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Akzo Nobel N.V.

dpa-afx BASF-Aktie schwach: Analyst setzt auf Konkurrenten
dpa-afx ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies hebt Akzo Nobel auf 'Buy' - Ziel hoch auf 79 Euro
dpa-afx BASF-Aktie, K+S-Aktie & Co. unter Druck: Jefferies stuft Chemie-Aktien um