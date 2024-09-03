JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Akzo Nobel Neutral

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Akzo Nobel nach Quartalszahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 70 Euro belassen. Umsatz und operatives Ergebnis (Ebitda) des Chemiekonzerns hätten seine Prognosen und die Konsensschätzungen etwas verfehlt, schrieb Analyst Chetan Udeshi in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden ersten Reaktion./edh/mis

