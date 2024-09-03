Akzo Nobel Aktie
WKN 914188
ISIN NL0000009132
Akzo Nobel Neutral
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Akzo Nobel nach Quartalszahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 70 Euro belassen. Umsatz und operatives Ergebnis (Ebitda) des Chemiekonzerns hätten seine Prognosen und die Konsensschätzungen etwas verfehlt, schrieb Analyst Chetan Udeshi in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden ersten Reaktion./edh/mis
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 23.10.2024 / 07:00 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 23.10.2024 / 07:00 / BST
Zusammenfassung: Akzo Nobel Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Akzo Nobel N.V.
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
70,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
-
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Chetan Udeshi
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
-
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
