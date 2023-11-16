Akzo Nobel Aktie
WKN 914188
ISIN NL0000009132
Akzo Nobel Neutral
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Akzo Nobel vor Quartalszahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 78 Euro belassen. Das operative Ergebnis (Ebit) des Chemiekonzerns dürfte schlechter als vom Markt erwartet ausfallen, schrieb Analyst Geoff Haire in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Dies gelte auch für die Umsatzentwicklung./edh/gl
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 03.01.2024 / 21:03 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 03.01.2024 / 21:03 / GMT
|Unternehmen:
Akzo Nobel N.V.
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
78,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
-
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Geoff Haire
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
-
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
