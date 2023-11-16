DAX 16.532 +0,0%ESt50 4.450 +0,1%MSCI World 3.116 -1,0%Dow 37.430 -0,8%Nas 14.592 -1,2%Bitcoin 39.471 +0,7%Euro 1,0950 +0,2%Öl 78,89 +0,6%Gold 2.045 +0,2%
Akzo Nobel Aktie

WKN 914188

ISIN NL0000009132

Diese Aktie wird nicht mehr gehandelt
UBS AG

12:16 Uhr
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Akzo Nobel vor Quartalszahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 78 Euro belassen. Das operative Ergebnis (Ebit) des Chemiekonzerns dürfte schlechter als vom Markt erwartet ausfallen, schrieb Analyst Geoff Haire in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Dies gelte auch für die Umsatzentwicklung./edh/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 03.01.2024 / 21:03 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 03.01.2024 / 21:03 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Akzo Nobel Neutral

Unternehmen:
Akzo Nobel N.V.		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
78,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
-		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Geoff Haire 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
-

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Akzo Nobel N.V.

12:21 Akzo Nobel Buy Deutsche Bank AG
12:16 Akzo Nobel Neutral UBS AG
03.01.24 Akzo Nobel Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
13.12.23 Akzo Nobel Neutral UBS AG
04.12.23 Akzo Nobel Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

