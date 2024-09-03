JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Akzo Nobel Overweight

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Akzo Nobel auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 70 Euro belassen. Analyst Chetan Udeshi spricht in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie bei den Papieren des Farbenherstellers von einem "attraktiven Einstiegszeitpunkt". Es bestehe Luft nach oben bei den Marktschätzungen und der Aktienbewertung./tih/nas

