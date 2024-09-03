DAX 20.301 +0,8%ESt50 5.007 +1,1%Top 10 Crypto 15,24 +1,2%Dow 42.297 +0,9%Nas 19.088 -0,4%Bitcoin 94.143 +2,4%Euro 1,0261 -0,1%Öl 80,39 -0,6%Gold 2.667 +0,1%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Bayer BAY001 Rheinmetall 703000 Lufthansa 823212 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Auric Minerals A3DSXF Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 BASF BASF11 Deutsche Bank 514000 Deutsche Telekom 555750 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Allianz 840400 Commerzbank CBK100
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX höher -- Anleger greifen bei Trump Media zu -- China-Schwäche drückt Volkswagen-Absatz -- Produktionsstopp und Stellenstreichungen in Fabrik von NEL ASA -- Bitcoin, Daimler Truck, Tesla im Fokus
Top News
Howard Hughes-Aktie profitiert: Bill Ackman mit Fusionsvorschlag - "Modernes Berkshire Hathaway" geplant Howard Hughes-Aktie profitiert: Bill Ackman mit Fusionsvorschlag - "Modernes Berkshire Hathaway" geplant
Tesla-Aktie im Aufwind: Autonomes Fahren und KI treiben Tesla-Kursziel von Morgan Stanley nach oben Tesla-Aktie im Aufwind: Autonomes Fahren und KI treiben Tesla-Kursziel von Morgan Stanley nach oben
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Aktion verlängert: Sichere Dir jetzt noch Deinen Mega-Neujahrsbonus (nur bis 31. Januar)

Akzo Nobel Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN
Bei einem anderen Broker handeln Smartphone

WKN 914188

ISIN NL0000009132

Diese Aktie wird nicht mehr gehandelt
JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Akzo Nobel Overweight

11:41 Uhr
Akzo Nobel Overweight

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Akzo Nobel auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 70 Euro belassen. Analyst Chetan Udeshi spricht in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie bei den Papieren des Farbenherstellers von einem "attraktiven Einstiegszeitpunkt". Es bestehe Luft nach oben bei den Marktschätzungen und der Aktienbewertung./tih/nas

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.01.2025 / 22:57 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 14.01.2025 / 00:15 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Tatiana Popova / Shutterstock.com

Werbung

Zusammenfassung: Akzo Nobel Overweight

Unternehmen:
Akzo Nobel N.V.		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
70,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
-		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Overweight		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Chetan Udeshi 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
-

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Akzo Nobel N.V.

11:41 Akzo Nobel Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
08.01.25 Akzo Nobel Buy Deutsche Bank AG
06.01.25 Akzo Nobel Buy UBS AG
18.12.24 Akzo Nobel Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
09.12.24 Akzo Nobel Buy UBS AG
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Akzo Nobel N.V.

dpa-afx BASF-Aktie schwach: Analyst setzt auf Konkurrenten
dpa-afx ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies hebt Akzo Nobel auf 'Buy' - Ziel hoch auf 79 Euro