Akzo Nobel Aktie
WKN 914188
ISIN NL0000009132
Akzo Nobel Overweight
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Akzo Nobel auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 70 Euro belassen. Analyst Chetan Udeshi spricht in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie bei den Papieren des Farbenherstellers von einem "attraktiven Einstiegszeitpunkt". Es bestehe Luft nach oben bei den Marktschätzungen und der Aktienbewertung./tih/nas
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.01.2025 / 22:57 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 14.01.2025 / 00:15 / GMT
Zusammenfassung: Akzo Nobel Overweight
|Unternehmen:
Akzo Nobel N.V.
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
70,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
-
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Chetan Udeshi
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
-
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Akzo Nobel N.V.
|11:41
|Akzo Nobel Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.01.25
|Akzo Nobel Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|06.01.25
|Akzo Nobel Buy
|UBS AG
|18.12.24
|Akzo Nobel Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09.12.24
|Akzo Nobel Buy
|UBS AG
