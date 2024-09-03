JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Akzo Nobel Overweight

14:01 Uhr

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Akzo Nobel mit einem Kursziel von 70 Euro auf "Overweight" belassen. Die negative Kursreaktion auf den Quartalsbericht sei überzogen, auch wenn der Lackkonzern nicht sonderlich überzeugt habe, schrieb Analyst Chetan Udeshi in seinem am Montag vorliegenden Kommentar./ag/la

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 03.02.2025 / 10:34 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 03.02.2025 / 10:34 / GMT

