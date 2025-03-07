JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Akzo Nobel Overweight

08:01 Uhr

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat Akzo Nobel auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 70 Euro belassen. Nach einer hauseigenen Branchenkonferenz reduzierte Analyst Chetan Udeshi in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Neubewertung seine Schätzungen für die meisten europäischen Chemieunternehmen deutlich. Viele hätten über eine enttäuschende Nachfrageentwicklung in den USA sowie ein erwartungsgemäß schwaches Europageschäft, aber relativ bessere Trends in China berichtet. Neben BASF stufte Udeshi auch Arkema auf "Underweight" sowie Victrex auf "Neutral" ab. Er rät zudem von Lanxess, Brenntag und DSM-Firmenich ab. Dagegen präferiert der Experte für 2025 Akzo, Elementis und mittelfristig Syensqo, Air Liquide sowie Novonesis./gl/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 27.03.2025 / 03:19 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 27.03.2025 / 03:19 / GMT

