Akzo Nobel Aktie
WKN 914188
ISIN NL0000009132
Akzo Nobel Overweight
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat Akzo Nobel auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 70 Euro belassen. Nach einer hauseigenen Branchenkonferenz reduzierte Analyst Chetan Udeshi in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Neubewertung seine Schätzungen für die meisten europäischen Chemieunternehmen deutlich. Viele hätten über eine enttäuschende Nachfrageentwicklung in den USA sowie ein erwartungsgemäß schwaches Europageschäft, aber relativ bessere Trends in China berichtet. Neben BASF stufte Udeshi auch Arkema auf "Underweight" sowie Victrex auf "Neutral" ab. Er rät zudem von Lanxess, Brenntag und DSM-Firmenich ab. Dagegen präferiert der Experte für 2025 Akzo, Elementis und mittelfristig Syensqo, Air Liquide sowie Novonesis./gl/edh
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 27.03.2025 / 03:19 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 27.03.2025 / 03:19 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: Akzo Nobel Overweight
|Unternehmen:
Akzo Nobel N.V.
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
70,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
-
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Chetan Udeshi
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
-
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Akzo Nobel N.V.
|08:01
|Akzo Nobel Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.03.25
|Akzo Nobel Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14.02.25
|Akzo Nobel Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.02.25
|Akzo Nobel Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|06.02.25
|Akzo Nobel Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
