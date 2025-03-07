DAX 22.839 -1,2%ESt50 5.412 -1,2%Top 10 Crypto 12,18 +0,1%Dow 42.455 -0,3%Nas 17.899 -2,0%Bitcoin 81.135 +0,3%Euro 1,0768 +0,3%Öl 73,54 -0,6%Gold 3.037 +0,6%
WKN 914188

ISIN NL0000009132

Diese Aktie wird nicht mehr gehandelt
JP Morgan Chase & Co.

08:01 Uhr
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat Akzo Nobel auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 70 Euro belassen. Nach einer hauseigenen Branchenkonferenz reduzierte Analyst Chetan Udeshi in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Neubewertung seine Schätzungen für die meisten europäischen Chemieunternehmen deutlich. Viele hätten über eine enttäuschende Nachfrageentwicklung in den USA sowie ein erwartungsgemäß schwaches Europageschäft, aber relativ bessere Trends in China berichtet. Neben BASF stufte Udeshi auch Arkema auf "Underweight" sowie Victrex auf "Neutral" ab. Er rät zudem von Lanxess, Brenntag und DSM-Firmenich ab. Dagegen präferiert der Experte für 2025 Akzo, Elementis und mittelfristig Syensqo, Air Liquide sowie Novonesis./gl/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 27.03.2025 / 03:19 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 27.03.2025 / 03:19 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Rob Wilson / Shutterstock.com

Unternehmen:
Akzo Nobel N.V.		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
70,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
-		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Overweight		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Chetan Udeshi 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
-

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Akzo Nobel N.V.

08:01 Akzo Nobel Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
07.03.25 Akzo Nobel Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
14.02.25 Akzo Nobel Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
07.02.25 Akzo Nobel Buy Deutsche Bank AG
06.02.25 Akzo Nobel Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
mehr Analysen

