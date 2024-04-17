DAX 18.536 +0,7%ESt50 4.920 +0,5%MSCI World 3.588 +0,1%Dow 40.415 +0,3%Nas 18.008 +1,6%Bitcoin 61.542 -0,8%Euro 1,0874 -0,1%Öl 82,70 +0,5%Gold 2.404 +0,3%
Akzo Nobel Aktie

WKN 914188

ISIN NL0000009132

Diese Aktie wird nicht mehr gehandelt
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Akzo Nobel Sell

10:51 Uhr
Akzo Nobel Sell

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Akzo Nobel nach Quartalszahlen mit einem Kursziel von 53 Euro auf "Sell" belassen. Der Umsatz sei besser als erwartet ausgefallen, schrieb Analystin Georgina Fraser in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden ersten Reaktion. Das operative Ergebnis /Ebitda) des Chemiekonzerns habe jedoch die Konsensschätzung verfehlt./edh/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 23.07.2024 / 07:16 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Tatiana Popova / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Akzo Nobel Sell

Unternehmen:
Akzo Nobel N.V.		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
53,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Sell		 Kurs*:
-		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Sell		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Georgina Fraser 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
-

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

