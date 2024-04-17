Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Akzo Nobel nach Quartalszahlen mit einem Kursziel von 53 Euro auf "Sell" belassen. Der Umsatz sei besser als erwartet ausgefallen, schrieb Analystin Georgina Fraser in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden ersten Reaktion. Das operative Ergebnis /Ebitda) des Chemiekonzerns habe jedoch die Konsensschätzung verfehlt./edh/ag

