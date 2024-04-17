Akzo Nobel Aktie
WKN 914188
ISIN NL0000009132
Akzo Nobel Sell
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Akzo Nobel nach Quartalszahlen mit einem Kursziel von 53 Euro auf "Sell" belassen. Der Umsatz sei besser als erwartet ausgefallen, schrieb Analystin Georgina Fraser in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden ersten Reaktion. Das operative Ergebnis /Ebitda) des Chemiekonzerns habe jedoch die Konsensschätzung verfehlt./edh/ag
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 23.07.2024 / 07:16 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Tatiana Popova / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Akzo Nobel Sell
|Unternehmen:
Akzo Nobel N.V.
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
53,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Sell
|Kurs*:
-
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Sell
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Georgina Fraser
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
-
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
