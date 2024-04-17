Akzo Nobel Aktie
WKN 914188
ISIN NL0000009132
Akzo Nobel Sell
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Akzo Nobel auf "Sell" mit einem Kursziel von 53 Euro belassen. Das Management verbreite weiter Zuversicht mit Blick auf die Preisgestaltung und eine sich bessernde Situation der Betriebsausgaben, schrieb Analystin Georgina Fraser. Sie bleibt aber für die Volumenentwicklung des Farben- und Lackherstellers vorsichtig, wie sie in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie schrieb./ajx/ngu
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 25.07.2024 / 22:31 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: Akzo Nobel Sell
|Unternehmen:
Akzo Nobel N.V.
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
53,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Sell
|Kurs*:
-
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Sell
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Georgina Fraser
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
-
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
