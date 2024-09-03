DAX 18.655 -0,2%ESt50 4.849 +0,1%MSCI World 3.638 +0,1%Dow 41.394 +0,7%Nas 17.684 +0,7%Bitcoin 52.979 -0,8%Euro 1,1120 +0,4%Öl 72,18 +0,0%Gold 2.585 +0,2%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 NVIDIA 918422 Commerzbank CBK100 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Allianz 840400 Deutsche Telekom 555750 BASF BASF11 Tesla A1CX3T Bayer BAY001 Rheinmetall 703000 BMW 519000 Amazon 906866 Microsoft 870747
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Ruhiger Wochenstart: DAX knapp im Minus -- Hang Seng etwas leichter - Feiertagsbedingt kein Handel in Tokio und Shanghai -- Goldpreis mit neuem Rekord -- VW, Commerzbank, Roche im Fokus
Top News
Trotz bereits starkem Lauf: Analysten sehen für Arm-Aktie weiteres Kurspotenzial Trotz bereits starkem Lauf: Analysten sehen für Arm-Aktie weiteres Kurspotenzial
Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. aktuell: So steht es am Vormittag um die Kurse der Commodities Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. aktuell: So steht es am Vormittag um die Kurse der Commodities
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil

Akzo Nobel Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN
Bei einem anderen Broker handeln Smartphone

WKN 914188

ISIN NL0000009132

Diese Aktie wird nicht mehr gehandelt
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Akzo Nobel Sell

08:46 Uhr
Akzo Nobel Sell

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Akzo Nobel von 53 auf 54 Euro angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Sell" belassen. Analystin Georgina Fraser passte ihr Bewertungsmodell für den Lackhersteller am Freitag an aktuelle Rohstoffpreisentwicklungen an./ag/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.09.2024 / 13:45 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Rob Wilson / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Akzo Nobel Sell

Unternehmen:
Akzo Nobel N.V.		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
54,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Sell		 Kurs*:
-		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Sell		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Georgina Fraser 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
-

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Akzo Nobel N.V.

08:46 Akzo Nobel Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
09.09.24 Akzo Nobel Buy UBS AG
12.08.24 Akzo Nobel Buy UBS AG
29.07.24 Akzo Nobel Buy Deutsche Bank AG
29.07.24 Akzo Nobel Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Akzo Nobel N.V.

dpa-afx BASF-Aktie schwach: Analyst setzt auf Konkurrenten
dpa-afx ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies hebt Akzo Nobel auf 'Buy' - Ziel hoch auf 79 Euro
dpa-afx BASF-Aktie, K+S-Aktie & Co. unter Druck: Jefferies stuft Chemie-Aktien um