Akzo Nobel Aktie
WKN 914188
ISIN NL0000009132
Akzo Nobel Sell
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Akzo Nobel von 53 auf 54 Euro angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Sell" belassen. Analystin Georgina Fraser passte ihr Bewertungsmodell für den Lackhersteller am Freitag an aktuelle Rohstoffpreisentwicklungen an./ag/tih
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.09.2024 / 13:45 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Rob Wilson / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Akzo Nobel Sell
|Unternehmen:
Akzo Nobel N.V.
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
54,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Sell
|Kurs*:
-
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Sell
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Georgina Fraser
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
-
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Akzo Nobel N.V.
|08:46
|Akzo Nobel Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09.09.24
|Akzo Nobel Buy
|UBS AG
|12.08.24
|Akzo Nobel Buy
|UBS AG
|29.07.24
|Akzo Nobel Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.07.24
|Akzo Nobel Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|09.09.24
|Akzo Nobel Buy
|UBS AG
|12.08.24
|Akzo Nobel Buy
|UBS AG
|29.07.24
|Akzo Nobel Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.07.24
|Akzo Nobel Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|26.07.24
|Akzo Nobel Buy
|UBS AG
|26.07.24
|Akzo Nobel Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|23.07.24
|Akzo Nobel Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|05.07.24
|Akzo Nobel Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|01.07.24
|Akzo Nobel Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.07.24
|Akzo Nobel Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.07.24
|Akzo Nobel Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.06.24
|Akzo Nobel Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.06.24
|Akzo Nobel Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.06.24
|Akzo Nobel Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.