Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Akzo Nobel Sell

08:46 Uhr

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Akzo Nobel von 53 auf 54 Euro angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Sell" belassen. Analystin Georgina Fraser passte ihr Bewertungsmodell für den Lackhersteller am Freitag an aktuelle Rohstoffpreisentwicklungen an./ag/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.09.2024 / 13:45 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

