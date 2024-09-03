DAX 19.064 -0,3%ESt50 4.953 +0,0%MSCI World 3.704 +0,1%Dow 42.353 +0,8%Nas 18.138 +1,2%Bitcoin 57.230 +0,0%Euro 1,0973 +0,1%Öl 79,78 +2,1%Gold 2.657 +0,2%
WKN 914188

ISIN NL0000009132

Diese Aktie wird nicht mehr gehandelt
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Akzo Nobel Sell

12:51 Uhr
Akzo Nobel Sell

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Akzo Nobel mit einem Kursziel von 54 Euro auf "Sell" belassen. Der Lackhersteller habe Werte in Südasien freigesetzt, schrieb Analystin Georgina Fraser in seinem am Montag vorliegenden Kommentar zu Plänen mit Akzo Nobel India./ag/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 04.10.2024 / 19:01 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Akzo Nobel Sell

Unternehmen:
Akzo Nobel N.V.		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
54,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Sell		 Kurs*:
-		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Sell		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Georgina Fraser 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
-

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Akzo Nobel N.V.

12:51 Akzo Nobel Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
01.10.24 Akzo Nobel Buy Deutsche Bank AG
16.09.24 Akzo Nobel Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
09.09.24 Akzo Nobel Buy UBS AG
12.08.24 Akzo Nobel Buy UBS AG
Nachrichten zu Akzo Nobel N.V.

dpa-afx BASF-Aktie schwach: Analyst setzt auf Konkurrenten
dpa-afx ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies hebt Akzo Nobel auf 'Buy' - Ziel hoch auf 79 Euro
dpa-afx BASF-Aktie, K+S-Aktie & Co. unter Druck: Jefferies stuft Chemie-Aktien um