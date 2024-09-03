Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Akzo Nobel Sell

12:51 Uhr

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Akzo Nobel mit einem Kursziel von 54 Euro auf "Sell" belassen. Der Lackhersteller habe Werte in Südasien freigesetzt, schrieb Analystin Georgina Fraser in seinem am Montag vorliegenden Kommentar zu Plänen mit Akzo Nobel India./ag/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 04.10.2024 / 19:01 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

