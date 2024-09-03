Akzo Nobel Aktie
WKN 914188
ISIN NL0000009132
Akzo Nobel Sell
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Akzo Nobel mit einem Kursziel von 54 Euro auf "Sell" belassen. Der Lackhersteller habe Werte in Südasien freigesetzt, schrieb Analystin Georgina Fraser in seinem am Montag vorliegenden Kommentar zu Plänen mit Akzo Nobel India./ag/edh
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 04.10.2024 / 19:01 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: DANIEL ROLAND/AFP/Getty Images
Zusammenfassung: Akzo Nobel Sell
|Unternehmen:
Akzo Nobel N.V.
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
54,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Sell
|Kurs*:
-
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Sell
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Georgina Fraser
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
-
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Akzo Nobel N.V.
|12:51
|Akzo Nobel Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|01.10.24
|Akzo Nobel Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.09.24
|Akzo Nobel Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09.09.24
|Akzo Nobel Buy
|UBS AG
|12.08.24
|Akzo Nobel Buy
|UBS AG
|12:51
|Akzo Nobel Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|01.10.24
|Akzo Nobel Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.09.24
|Akzo Nobel Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09.09.24
|Akzo Nobel Buy
|UBS AG
|12.08.24
|Akzo Nobel Buy
|UBS AG
|01.10.24
|Akzo Nobel Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|09.09.24
|Akzo Nobel Buy
|UBS AG
|12.08.24
|Akzo Nobel Buy
|UBS AG
|29.07.24
|Akzo Nobel Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.07.24
|Akzo Nobel Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|12:51
|Akzo Nobel Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.09.24
|Akzo Nobel Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|26.07.24
|Akzo Nobel Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|23.07.24
|Akzo Nobel Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|05.07.24
|Akzo Nobel Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.07.24
|Akzo Nobel Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.07.24
|Akzo Nobel Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.06.24
|Akzo Nobel Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.06.24
|Akzo Nobel Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.06.24
|Akzo Nobel Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.