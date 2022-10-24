Akzo Nobel Underweight

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat Akzo Nobel vor Zahlen auf "Negative Catalyst Watch" gesetzt. Die Konsensschätzungen für das operative Ergebnis (Ebit) und die Volumina des Farben- und Lackeherstellers 2023 und 2024 seien zu hoch, begründete Analyst Chetan Udeshi in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie mit Blick auf die anstehenden Jahreszahlen sein Urteil. Die Einstufung der Aktie beließ Udeshi auf "Underweight" mit einem Kursziel von 57 Euro./gl/mis

