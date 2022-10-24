Akzo Nobel Aktie
WKN 914188
ISIN NL0000009132
Symbol
Akzo Nobel Underweight
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat Akzo Nobel vor Zahlen auf "Negative Catalyst Watch" gesetzt. Die Konsensschätzungen für das operative Ergebnis (Ebit) und die Volumina des Farben- und Lackeherstellers 2023 und 2024 seien zu hoch, begründete Analyst Chetan Udeshi in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie mit Blick auf die anstehenden Jahreszahlen sein Urteil. Die Einstufung der Aktie beließ Udeshi auf "Underweight" mit einem Kursziel von 57 Euro./gl/mis
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 22.01.2023 / 23:23 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 23.01.2023 / 00:15 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Tatiana Popova / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Akzo Nobel Underweight
|Unternehmen:
Akzo Nobel N.V.
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
57,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Underweight
|Kurs*:
-
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Underweight
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Chetan Udeshi
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
-
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
