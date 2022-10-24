DAX 15.098 +0,4%ESt50 4.138 +0,4%TDax 3.180 +0,9%Dow 33.375 +1,0%Nas 11.140 +2,7%Bitcoin 20.865 -0,3%Euro 1,0900 +0,3%Öl 87,15 -0,6%Gold 1.922 -0,2%
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren!
Top News
Heute im Fokus DAX im Plus -- Nikkei schließt in Grün -- Neue Uniper-CFO -- Tesla-Chef Elon Musk steht vor Gericht -- Lieferverzögerungen durch Deutsche Post-Streik -- Bayer, Disney, RWE im Fokus
Nebenwerte BVB-Aktie stärker: Haller mit Borussia Dortmund-Comeback - RB Leipzig offenbar an Reus interessiert
Webinare Online-Seminar: Anlegen in 2023 - Spannende Anlageideen zum Thema Inflation, Smart Farming & Big Tech für das aktuelle Börsenjahr
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Öl Euro US-Dollar Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Tesla A1CX3T Amazon 906866 BASF BASF11 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Lufthansa AG 823212 Allianz 840400 Rheinmetall AG 703000 NEL ASA A0B733 Apple Inc. 865985 Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz. 766403 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Bayer BAY001 TUI TUAG00 Commerzbank CBK100 Deutsche Bank AG 514000
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps
Profil

Akzo Nobel Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Sparplan anlegen
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos ohne Gebühren beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN UND GRATIS-AKTIE BEKOMMEN
Du hast schon ein Konto? Hier verknüpfen

WKN 914188

ISIN NL0000009132

Symbol

Akzo Nobel Underweight

08:31 - JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Teilen
Akzo Nobel Underweight

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat Akzo Nobel vor Zahlen auf "Negative Catalyst Watch" gesetzt. Die Konsensschätzungen für das operative Ergebnis (Ebit) und die Volumina des Farben- und Lackeherstellers 2023 und 2024 seien zu hoch, begründete Analyst Chetan Udeshi in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie mit Blick auf die anstehenden Jahreszahlen sein Urteil. Die Einstufung der Aktie beließ Udeshi auf "Underweight" mit einem Kursziel von 57 Euro./gl/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 22.01.2023 / 23:23 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 23.01.2023 / 00:15 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Tatiana Popova / Shutterstock.com

Werbung

Zusammenfassung: Akzo Nobel Underweight

Unternehmen:
Akzo Nobel N.V.		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
57,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Underweight		 Kurs*:
-		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Underweight		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Chetan Udeshi 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
-

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Akzo Nobel N.V.

08:31 Akzo Nobel Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
17.01.23 Akzo Nobel Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
16.01.23 Akzo Nobel Buy UBS AG
09.01.23 Akzo Nobel Buy UBS AG
09.01.23 Akzo Nobel Market-Perform Bernstein Research
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Akzo Nobel N.V.

Datum Meistgelesen
RSS Feed
Akzo Nobel N.V. zu myNews hinzufügen