finanzen.net
+++ JETZT NEU: Bitcoin & Co. über die finanzen.net App handeln - So geht's +++

Allianz Aktie WKN: 840400 / ISIN: DE0008404005

202,00EUR
+1,30EUR
+0,65%
09:42:12
STU
KAUFEN
VERKAUFEN
mehr Daten anzeigen
06.08.2019 08:36
Bewerten
(0)

Allianz overweight (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Allianz SE nach Halbjahreszahlen aus bewertungstechnischen Gründen von 223 auf 234 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Er habe seine Schätzungen für den Versicherer sowie für dessen Konkurrenten Axa und Generali gesenkt und trage damit den sinkenden Investmentrenditen Rechnung, schrieb Analyst Michael Huttner in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Zwar wollten die Versicherer diese Entwicklung mit mehr Preisdisziplin kompensieren. Doch erfahrungsgemäß wirke sich das erst mit einer zeitlichen Verzögerung von zwölf bis 18 Monaten aus. Die Allianz-Aktie habe derweil 14 Prozent Aufwärtspotenzial zum neuen Kursziel, für das er den Bewertungszeitraum ein Jahr weiter nach vorn verschoben habe./gl/zb

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.08.2019 / 18:19 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.08.2019 / 00:15 / BST


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Werbung

Passende Produkte der SOCIETE GENERALE

NameWKNHebelKurs
Endlos Turbo auf Allianz
Long
SR13CV15,32
1,44
Endlos Turbo auf Allianz
Long
SR13CW15,89
1,39
Nur 2,50  pro Trade* für alle Produkte der Société Générale.
Jetzt günstig traden!

Zusammenfassung: Allianz overweight

Unternehmen:
Allianz		Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		Kursziel:
234,00 EUR
Rating jetzt:
overweight		Kurs*:
201,60 EUR		Abst. Kursziel*:
+16,07%
Rating vorher:
overweight		Kurs aktuell:
202,00 EUR		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+15,84%
Analyst Name:
Michael Huttner		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
221,16 EUR
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Allianz

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
08:36 UhrAllianz overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
05.08.2019Allianz UnderperformRBC Capital Markets
05.08.2019Allianz kaufenNorddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
05.08.2019Allianz buyDeutsche Bank AG
05.08.2019Allianz buyUBS AG
08:36 UhrAllianz overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
05.08.2019Allianz kaufenNorddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
05.08.2019Allianz buyDeutsche Bank AG
05.08.2019Allianz buyUBS AG
05.08.2019Allianz buyUBS AG
05.08.2019Allianz HaltenIndependent Research GmbH
02.08.2019Allianz NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
22.07.2019Allianz NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
09.07.2019Allianz NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
05.07.2019Allianz HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
05.08.2019Allianz UnderperformRBC Capital Markets
02.08.2019Allianz UnderperformRBC Capital Markets
09.07.2019Allianz UnderperformRBC Capital Markets
14.05.2019Allianz UnderperformRBC Capital Markets
13.12.2017Allianz UnderperformMerrill Lynch & Co., Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Allianz nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Allianz

  • Relevant
    2
  • Alle
    2
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
07:57 Uhr
ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan hebt Ziel für Allianz SE auf 234 Euro - 'Overweight' (dpa-afx)
05.08.19
Tipp der Woche: 60%-Chance mit der Allianz (Der Aktionär)
04.08.19
Allianz öffnete die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
02.08.19
Allianz-Aktie fällt dennoch: Allianz übertrifft Erwartungen deutlich (finanzen.net)
02.08.19
Zwei neue Versicherungspartner für BMW - Allianz ist raus (Reuters)
02.08.19
Allianz: Online-Versicherer Allianz Direct rüstet sich zum Preiskampf (Handelsblatt)
02.08.19
Allianz nimmt zwölf Milliarden Euro Gewinn ins Visier (Reuters)
02.08.19
Allianz-Aktie: Zwölf Milliarden Euro operativer Gewinn angepeilt (Börse Online)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Allianz News
RSS Feed
Allianz zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysensuche

GO

Kursziele Allianz Aktie

+9,49%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +9,49%
Ø Kursziel: 221,16
Anzahl:
Buy: 13
Hold: 6
Sell: 1
190
200
210
220
230
240
250
S&P Capital IQ
210 
BNP PARIBAS
205 
Baader Bank
210 
equinet AG
220 
Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
215 
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
210 
Morgan Stanley
224 
Credit Suisse Group
235 
Barclays Capital
225 
Kepler Cheuvreux
240 
HSBC
234 
Jefferies & Company Inc.
205 
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
225 
Independent Research GmbH
230 
UBS AG
230 
Deutsche Bank AG
225 
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
225 
RBC Capital Markets
200 
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
234 
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +9,49%
Ø Kursziel: 221,16
alle Allianz Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

08:56 UhrDeutsche Post buy
08:51 UhrDeutsche Post market-perform
08:46 UhrDeutsche Post buy
08:36 UhrAllianz overweight
08:16 UhrSiemens overweight
08:06 UhrLinde overweight
05.08.19Allianz Underperform
05.08.19Dialog Semiconductor Halten
05.08.19Linde Sell
05.08.19Allianz kaufen
05.08.19Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Halten
05.08.19Linde buy
05.08.19Covestro Neutral
05.08.19BASF Neutral
05.08.19Bayer buy
05.08.19Beiersdorf Neutral
05.08.19Linde Underperform
05.08.19Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
05.08.19RWE Conviction Buy List
05.08.19Allianz buy
05.08.19Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
05.08.19Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
05.08.19RIB Software SE buy
05.08.19Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Hold
05.08.19RIB Software SE buy
05.08.19Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
05.08.19Allianz buy
05.08.19Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Halten
05.08.19BMW Outperform
05.08.19Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Halten
05.08.19MorphoSys buy
05.08.19Allianz Halten
05.08.19RWE Neutral
05.08.19BMW Halten
05.08.19Bayer Neutral
05.08.19Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
05.08.19Allianz buy
05.08.19Allianz overweight
05.08.19Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) overweight
05.08.19Fresenius SECo Halten

Top-Rankings

KW 31: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 31 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 31 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Wie sehen Sie die Zukunft von Kryptowährungen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
09:23 Uhr
DAX leicht fester -- Asiens Börsen schwächer -- Deutsche Post nach Umsatz- und Ergebnisplus optimistischer -- Beiersdorf wächst organisch -- KUKA, GEA, NORMA, Schaeffler,Varta im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
09:36 Uhr
Ausblick: Wirecard dürfte im abgelaufenen Quartal mit höherem Gewinn je Aktie aufwarten
Aktie im Fokus
09:40 Uhr
GEA-Aktie legt deutlich zu: Jahresprognose trotz Gewinneinbruchs bestätigt
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Amazon906866
BASFBASF11
NEL ASAA0B733
Apple Inc.865985
CommerzbankCBK100
Microsoft Corp.870747
BayerBAY001
Siemens AG723610
Infineon AG623100
Allianz840400
TeslaA1CX3T
EVOTEC SE566480