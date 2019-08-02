NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Allianz SE nach Halbjahreszahlen aus bewertungstechnischen Gründen von 223 auf 234 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Er habe seine Schätzungen für den Versicherer sowie für dessen Konkurrenten Axa und Generali gesenkt und trage damit den sinkenden Investmentrenditen Rechnung, schrieb Analyst Michael Huttner in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Zwar wollten die Versicherer diese Entwicklung mit mehr Preisdisziplin kompensieren. Doch erfahrungsgemäß wirke sich das erst mit einer zeitlichen Verzögerung von zwölf bis 18 Monaten aus. Die Allianz-Aktie habe derweil 14 Prozent Aufwärtspotenzial zum neuen Kursziel, für das er den Bewertungszeitraum ein Jahr weiter nach vorn verschoben habe./gl/zb



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.08.2019 / 18:19 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.08.2019 / 00:15 / BST





Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.