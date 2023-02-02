Alphabet A (ex Google) Aktie
WKN A14Y6F
ISIN US02079K3059
Symbol GOOGL
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für die A-Aktie von Alphabet nach Zahlen zum vierten Quartal von 130 auf 128 US-Dollar gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Infolge einer Branchen- und Konjunkturschwäche lasse die Umsatzdynamik nach, schrieb Analyst Eric Sheridan in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Die Kostenkontrolle und die Marktführerschaft in Sachen Künstliche Intelligenz sprächen längerfristig aber für Alphabet./bek/gl
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 03.02.2023 / 00:09 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 03.02.2023 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
