Alphabet, Starbucks, GoPro im Fokus
Kolumnen Gold: Ein starkes Comeback
Aktie im Fokus Credit Suisse-Aktie in Rot: Schweizer Bundesanwaltschaft ermittelt anscheinend wegen Datenleck bei CS
DAX 40 Öl Euro US-Dollar Bitcoin Goldpreis
Amazon 906866 Tesla A1CX3T Deutsche Bank AG 514000 Apple Inc. 865985 Meta Platforms (ex Facebook) A1JWVX
Alphabet A (ex Google) Aktie

94,61 EUR -3,47 EUR -3,54 %
WKNA14Y6F SymbolGOOGL
STU
BAE
BER
BMN
BRX
BTT
BUL
CHX
DUS
FSE
GVIE
HAM
HAN
NAS
L&S
LSE
MUN
NDB
XETRA
STU
SWX
TGT
XQTX
103,07 USD -4,67 USD -4,33 %
WKNA14Y6F SymbolGOOGL
WKN A14Y6F

ISIN US02079K3059

Symbol GOOGL

Alphabet A (ex Google) Buy

10:56 - Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Teilen
Alphabet A (ex Google) Buy

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für die A-Aktie von Alphabet nach Zahlen zum vierten Quartal von 130 auf 128 US-Dollar gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Infolge einer Branchen- und Konjunkturschwäche lasse die Umsatzdynamik nach, schrieb Analyst Eric Sheridan in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Die Kostenkontrolle und die Marktführerschaft in Sachen Künstliche Intelligenz sprächen längerfristig aber für Alphabet./bek/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 03.02.2023 / 00:09 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 03.02.2023 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Odua Images / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Alphabet A (ex Google) Buy

Unternehmen:
Alphabet A (ex Google)		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
$ 128,00
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
$ 103,56		 Abst. Kursziel*:
23,60%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
$ 103,15		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
24,09%
Analyst Name:
Eric Sheridan 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
$ 130,50

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

